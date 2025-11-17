HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that it has begun demonstration experiments of Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture, Mazda's unique CO2 capture system, in support of the theme, "The Joy of Driving Fuels a Sustainable Tomorrow," announced at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025.Mazda aims to realize mobility where "driving more leads to CO2 reduction" by 2035. Mazda believes that if its vehicles run on carbon-neutral fuel and capture the CO2 emitted, it will be possible to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere in proportion to the distance traveled.In the Super Taikyu Series Round 7* held on November 15 and 16, the 'Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture' was installed in the "MAZDA SPIRIT RACING 3 Future Concept (Car No.55)," a race vehicle, for the first time. The vehicle ran on biodiesel fuel (HVO), a carbon-neutral fuel that has been put to practical use in Europe. The device uses zeolite with a porous structure as a CO2 adsorbent and demonstrated that it can adsorb CO2 in exhaust gas.Mazda will continue demonstration experiments in the Super Taikyu Series next season to increase CO2 recovery rates. Building on insights gained, Mazda will advance its technology and equipment, contributing to the realization of a sustainable mobility society.Related information: Mazda's corporate websiteMAZDA MIRAI BASE- JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025 " The Joy of Driving Fuels a Sustainable Tomorrow ," Mazda's Vision for the Future of Mobility in 2035"https://www.mazda.com/ja/mazda-mirai-base/articles/20251029-jms2025-concept/- JMS 2025 "Does driving more make the planet cleaner MAZDA VISION X-COUPE envisions the driving pleasure of the future"https://www.mazda.com/ja/mazda-mirai-base/articles/20251029-jms2025-mazda-vision-xcoupe/MAZDA SPIRIT RACING- Super Taikyu Series: One of the most popular endurance racing series in Japan, featuring a wide range of car models:https://www.mazda.com/ja/experience/mspr/motorsports/supertaikyu/* ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round 7 Super Taikyu Final Grand Thanksgiving PartySource: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.