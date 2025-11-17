MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Heartwarming Official Video "Belong to You" From New Album, Canopy

Musically Expansive and Hopeful Canopy, Out Now on Vibrantly Packaged Deluxe CD and Vinyl

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Rachael Sage & The Sequins have released their captivating, musically expansive and hopeful full-length studio album, Canopy, on deluxe CD and Vinyl. The special limited-edition 40-panel hardcover book CD package - featuring Sage's original artwork - as well as an orange colored vinyl edition is available to order now via MPress Records. The record was released digitally worldwide on October 24. With Canopy, Sage offers listeners yet another beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places. Equal parts reflective, mournful and optimistic, Canopy is one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet.

Merging pop, gospel and Americana in a way that brings to mind the soulfulness of Bonnie Raitt's unforgettable ballad "I Can't Make You Love Me" and the wistfulness of Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why", "Belong To You" celebrates love in all forms and perfectly captures the devotion and loyalty of our friendships in the heartwarming visual. Directed by Jenny He, the video for "Belong To You" is a uniquely meaningful moment shot during an open casting call for people to show up with who they love the most. Sage sings: "With a grip as strong as a weatherman's gaze/I will belong to you/With a torn up rag for a prayer shawl of praise/I will hold on to you/I will be strong for you" - a reminder to cherish who we're most grateful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

Watch/Listen To "Belong To You" HERE

Stream/Download "Belong To You" HERE

Order Canopy HERE

"It was such a wonderful experience working with Jenny He again as I am so inspired by her very singular, focused vision,"shares Sage on the video. "We knew we wanted to find a concept that reflected the timeless, unconditionally loving sensibility of the song and that ideally included as many types of loving relationships as possible… not only romantic but also parent/child, friendship, owners/pets, and so forth. Her idea to invite everyday people to join us for a real-life portrait session that captured loving interactions between 'soulmates' - and then to also provide them with those portraits for posterity - was brilliant and fit the song so well. It was such a joyful and wholesome experience meeting everyone and capturing it through Jenny's unique perspective. It felt hopeful, genuine, and spiritually uplifting and it was one of the most positive and uplifting days of 2025 for me- and having members of The Sequins there to be part of my own 'portrait' was the perfect way to express my gratitude for simply being able to do what I do, day in and day out, as an artist surrounded by musicians who I deeply love."

Currently on her Under My Canopy Tour in the UK and gearing up for a special MPress & Bar-None Records Holiday showat New York's Bowery Electric on December 10 with Seth Glier, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help, Karyn Kuhl & The Gang, and more, Sage has been bringing her incomparable live show and the inclusive musical message of her new album to major cities across North America and the UK. A balm to the divisiveness in the world, Canopy tackles themes of acceptance, non-violence, and safety. Stand out tracks include "Nexus", "Live It Up", "The Best Version", "Canopy", and "Just Enough." Bringing our collective humanity back into focus, Canopy is a 14-track project that confidently spans Americana, pop, and neo-folk in a statement of self that is a masterclass in radical inclusivity and self-acceptance. Produced by Sage with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, Canopy features inspired performances by her longtime beloved bandmates and friends including Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls), Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner), Ward Williams (Sara Bareilles), and more. The record was mixed by Pivovarov and GRAMMY-winning mixer Andy Zulla (Kelly Clarkson, Diana Ross) and continues Sage's ongoing journey of storytelling with the goal of creating a community in which everyone feels safe and embraced for exactly who they are.

ABOUT RACHAEL SAGE:

Since founding her own label MPress Records, NYC-based folk-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums. She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless." In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. A self-described "cancer thriver," she is a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee/Alight, National Network For Youth (NN4Y), The Trevor Project, and Rainbow Mind (UK).

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US and UK tour dates)

Nov 17 Wyvern Theatre - Swindon, UK * Nov 19 William Aston Hall - Wrexham, UK * Nov 22 Grove Theatre - Dunstable, UK * Nov 23 Baths Hall - Scunthorpe, UK * Nov 24 Orchard West - Dartford, UK * Nov 27 Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Eastbourne, UK * Nov 28 The Green Note - London, UK ** Dec 01 Festival Theatre - Malvern, UK * Dec 05 Memorial Theatre - Frome, UK * Dec 06 Granville Theatre - Ramsgate, UK * Dec 10 Bowery Electric - New York, NY # Dec 11 The Factory Underground - Norwalk, CT Dec 14 Studio 9 - North Adams, MA^ with:

*The Overtones

**Amy Speace

# Holiday Bash MPress Records & Bar-None Records recording artists Rachael Sage, Seth Glier, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help, Karyn Kuhl & The Gang, and more.

^Meghan Carey

Suggested Post

Rachael Sage &The Sequins, have released their heartwarming Official Video "Belong To You" from their captivating, musically expansive and hopeful album, Canopy. Just out on art-filled, vibrantly packaged CD and vinyl, Canopy is a masterclass in radical inclusivity and self-acceptance.

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

US :Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com

James Steers, Press Here | james@pressherepublicity.com

UK : Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz





SOURCE: MPress Records

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-heartwarming-official-video-%22-1103080