Germany is preparing to ease planning rules for battery, heat, and hydrogen storage systems built outside urban zones.From ESS News Germany policy has become easier for large-scale storage projects with new laws supporting easier planning regulations for non-urban areas. The German Parliament (Bundestag) has now approved a legal amendment that would classify battery, heat, and hydrogen storage as privileged developments in non-urban areas under Paragraph 35 of the Federal Building Code. The change is designed to simplify zoning and accelerate deployment. Though the measure have passed a crucial ...

