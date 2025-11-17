Waaree Energies has commenced operations at its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Gujarat. This follows the commissioning of its 2.1 GW facility in Chikli.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has started operations at its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Samakhiali-Kutch, India. The plant, operated by subsidiary Sangam Solar One, comprises two production lines with an annual capacity of 750 MW each. The launch follows the commissioning of Waaree's Chikli facility in Navsari district, India, where two solar module lines with an annual capacity of ...

