FedEx Introduces Electric Vehicles to Its Australian Operations

An initial 55 electric vans and trucks are hitting Aussie roads, commencing in Adelaide, with plans for Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has announced the introduction of 55 electric vehicles (EVs) to its parcel pickup and delivery fleet in Australia. The vehicles comprise of Fuso eCanter trucks and Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans, which will operate in pickup and delivery services across metropolitan areas.

The initial rollout will commence in Adelaide with the introduction of 15 Fuso eCanter trucks hitting the road. This marks the first phase of a broader expansion, with the remaining EVs to be

deployed in major cities including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The company plans to expand into additional regional and metropolitan areas as new charging infrastructure is installed.

The newly deployed electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them ideal for daily parcel pickup and delivery. The Fuso eCanter trucks are estimated to avoid up to 13.2 tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions per vehicle annually when travelling 30,000 kilometres compared to diesel models, with an estimated range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.

Meanwhile, each eSprinter is projected to avoid up to 8.5 tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions per year based on estimated distance travelled compared to a diesel-powered equivalent, featuring a 1.5-ton load capacity and a 264-kilometre range on a full charge.

"The introduction of these electric vehicles to our pickup and delivery fleet in Australia marks a pivotal moment in our operations, " said Peter Langley, Regional Vice President, FedEx Australasia.

"It is an important initial step we have taken to help reduce the environmental impact of our pickup and delivery operations while continuing to provide the efficient and reliable service our customers expect."

As e-commerce continues to grow and consumers become more environmentally conscious, we believe that embracing electric vehicles is a strategic imperative for a cleaner and more sustainable future. We are not just delivering parcels and freight; we are taking tangible steps to help build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve.

"Mr. Langley added.This electrification initiative reinforces the goal of FedEx Australasia's parent company, FedEx Corporation, to electrify the entire FedEx global parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet by 2040 and achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 across its global business lines.

The introduction of the new EV fleet in Australia follows a recent successful launch of EVs in New Zealand, further reinforcing FedEx Australasia's efforts to support FedEx Corporation's wider global strategy to reduce operational emissions across its network.

Beyond vehicle electrification, FedEx Corporation is also investing in other areas such as aircraft modernisation, sustainable fuels, renewable energy, efficient facilities, and is also

supporting carbon sequestration research in pursuit of the company's sustainability goals.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date. For more information about FedEx and its services, please visit www.fedex.com.au.

