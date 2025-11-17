MACOMPTA.FR: Electronic Invoicing Platform application accepted and Proposed transfer to Euronext Growth

MACOMPTA.FR accelerates its development:

Electronic Invoicing Platform application accepted and proposed transfer to Euronext Growth in H1 2026

Lagord, November 17, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces two major developments as part of its growth strategy.

Acceptance of the application file as an Electronic Invoicing Certified Platform

MACOMPTA.FR has obtained acceptance of its application file as a Certified Platform by the French tax authority. The Company must now complete interoperability testing, a mandatory prerequisite before obtaining its definitive registration.

This first step recognizes the high standards of technical excellence, security, and regulatory compliance that MACOMPTA.FR has been implementing for several years in serving small businesses, SMEs, associations, independent professionals, and certified public accountants.

Once definitively registered, MACOMPTA.FR will be able to ensure the secure and compliant transmission of tax data directly to the tax authority, thereby strengthening the reliability and efficiency of its users' reporting processes.

This application represents a major strategic step, in a context where the electronic invoicing reform will apply to all VAT-registered companies (nearly 4 million businesses in France, including 3.8 million small businesses and SMEs).

From September 2026, all companies must be able to receive electronic invoices issued by large businesses;

From 2027, SMEs and micro-businesses will also be required to issue their invoices in electronic format.

Implementing an appropriate solution is therefore essential to support companies in achieving regulatory compliance, simplifying invoicing processes and reducing the risk of errors.

As a software publisher and future Certified Platform, MACOMPTA.FR positions itself as a key player in supporting this transition through an integrated, all-in-one solution that includes invoicing, accounting and tax filing functionalities.

Proposed transfer of its shares to Euronext Growth

Listed since March 2024 on Euronext Access, the Company is considering transferring its shares to Euronext Growth in the first half of 2026. This project reflects MACOMPTA.FR's strategy to improve the liquidity of its shares, enhance its visibility among investors, and support its long-term growth.

This project will be submitted to Euronext's approval and will be the subject of a further communication.

These key developments strengthen the Company's position in the market for online management solutions, support its growth momentum, and confirm the strength of its business model.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

