Stenocare A/S: STENOCARE A/S acquires CannGros ApS and add DKK 4-6 million in annual revenue and supports 2026 break even goal

STENOCARE A/S ("Stenocare" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with DanCann Pharma A/S ("DanCann") to acquire 100% of the shares in CannGros ApS ("CannGros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of DanCann. With this agreement, Stenocare enters a new product category and become the leading supplier of medical cannabis in Denmark. The Company expects the acquisition to contribute approximately DKK 4-6 million in annual revenue from 2026 and onwards and support the 2026 break even goal. The transaction is executed as a share exchange with 5,000,000 new Stenocare shares under the existing ISIN DK0061078425 issued to DanCann.



Strategic acquisition accelerates STENOCARE 3.0 and strengthens growth path toward 2026 break-even

The acquisition of CannGros further accelerates Stenocare's "STENOCARE 3.0" strategy and significantly expands the Company's presence in the Danish medical cannabis market. Stenocare is the market leader in oil-based medical cannabis products, while CannGros has been the leading supplier of Bedrogan medical cannabis flower products since 2018.

CannGros currently has five prescription-based cannabis flower products approved for sale by the Danish Medicines Agency. This is a product category, that Stenocare has previously not been present within, and their products complements the existing Stenocare products. According to pharmacy data, sales in Denmark within the prescription-based flower product category have increased by 28% over the past 18 months, representing an annual market value of approximately DKK 11 million.

Together with Stenocare's four established oil-based products, the expanded portfolio positions the Company as a leading provider of medical cannabis treatment options across both the oil and flower category.

The product synergies allow Stenocare to leverage its existing manufacturing and logistics infrastructure without the need for additional resources or facility expansion. By increasing its Danish product portfolio from four to nine products, Stenocare expects the acquisition to generate an additional DKK 4-6 million in annual revenue and to support its goal of reaching break-even in 2026.

There is also a strong therapeutic synergy between Stenocare's oil products and CannGros's flower products. The flower products provide rapid symptom relief with a shorter duration of effect, while the oil products deliver a slower onset but longer-lasting relief-together offering patients a more complete treatment solution.

CannGros is a well-established brand with a loyal patient base. Going forward, Stenocare will operate with two product brands: Stenocare oil-based products, and CannGros for flower-based products.



Comment from Stenocare CEO, Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg:

"Today, Stenocare is entering a market segment we have been monitoring closely. Medical cannabis flower products represent a significant share of the Danish market, and through the acquisition of CannGros we immediately become the leading supplier with five approved products. CannGros is a trusted brand with a strong patient following. This strategic acquisition accelerates STENOCARE 3.0 and supports our ambitious growth goals for 2026 and beyond."

The acquisition

With the Share Purchase Agreement, DanCann divests 100% of its shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, CannGros ApS, CVR-no. 39039451, to Stenocare, against issue of shares in Stenocare to DanCann. The transaction is executed as a share-for-share exchange, whereby Stenocare issues 5,000,000 newly issued shares (ISIN: DK0061078425) to DanCann for the full ownership of CannGros. Stenocare acquires 100% of the shares in CannGros, and consequently all assets, licenses, and business activities of CannGros are included with the acquisition. CannGros is acquired free of debt and other financial burdens.



The Share Purchase Agreement

Seller: DanCann Pharma A/S (CVR 39426005), Rugvænget 5, DK-6823 Ansager, Denmark

Buyer: Stenocare A/S (CVR 39024705), Lejrvej 9, DK-3500 Værløse, Denmark

Acquired asset: CannGros ApS (CVR-no. 39039451) with their 5 approved products and licenses from the Danish Medicines Agency

In accordance with the authorization in Articles of Stenocare 5.2.3, the Board of Directors have resolved that the acquisition of CannGros shall be made through the issuance of 5,000,000 Stenocare shares to DanCann.

The subscription is determined by the Board of Directors to be at market price.

The new shares of Stenocare will be on identical terms as the existing shares in terms of share class, rights to dividend, transferability and negotiability and will be in the existing ISIN code of DK0061078425.

In the Share Purchase Agreement there are no cash transfer or debt conversion.

The increase of 5,000,000 shares will increase the total number of shares from 38,195,978 shares to 43,195,978 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.08 per share. The nominal share capital is increased by DKK 400,000 from DKK 3,055,678.24 to DKK 3,455,678.24.

The capital increase corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 11.6% for the existing shareholders.

DanCann Pharma A/S becomes a major owner with 11,52% of total Stenocare shares.

Registration of the capital increase is registered at the Danish Business Authority on the date of November 17, 2025.

The first day of trading the new shares are expected to be November 19, 2025.

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

