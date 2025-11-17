Wauseon Machine Announces Strategic Reorganization: Introducing Integrion Automation and Steelcrest Precision

A Focused Structure Designed to Accelerate Innovation and Customer Impact

WAUSEON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Wauseon Machine, a trusted partner in robotic automation, tube forming technologies and precision machining & fabrication since 1983, today announced a strategic reorganization that positions the company for its next phase of growth. The business will now operate as two dedicated companies: Integrion Automation and Steelcrest Precision. This evolution reflects a clear strategic focus-enabling each company to strengthen its expertise, accelerate investment, and deliver deeper partnership to customers.

"This reorganization is a natural and strategic step in our evolution. Our customers' needs continue to grow more complex, and this transformation strengthens our ability to meet them with unmatched depth and clarity" said Peter Paras III, CEO, Cornerstone Corporation. "As independent companies, Integrion Automation and Steelcrest Precision can focus fully on their distinct markets while continuing to be guided by the shared values of quality, ingenuity, and trust that have defined Wauseon Machine since 1983."

A Strategic Next Step in a Multi-Decade Evolution

For over four decades, Wauseon Machine has built a reputation for innovation and technical excellence across automation integration, tube forming, and precision machining. As customer needs have evolved and markets have expanded, the company recognized that each business line required increasingly different investment strategies, talent profiles, and operating rhythms. By creating Integrion Automation and Steelcrest Precision as distinct companies, each can invest more deeply in the technologies, capabilities, and people that will deliver the greatest value to customers.

Integrion Automation: Engineering Confidence through Advanced Automation

Integrion Automation represents the next chapter for Wauseon Machine's Automation, Field Service and Tube End Forming operations. This transition reflects a long-term commitment to advancing the future of automation through deep engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology. Operating as an independent company within Cornerstone Corporation, Integrion Automation carries forward the same trusted team, proven capabilities, and innovative spirit that has defined its legacy-empowering customers to integrate automation with confidence.

Steelcrest Precision: Fabricating Excellence, One Part at a Time

Steelcrest Precision builds on Wauseon Machine's decades of excellence in precision machining and fabrication. The transition reflects a continued dedication to uncompromising quality, craftsmanship, and customer partnership. Operating as an independent company within Cornerstone Corporation, Steelcrest Precision delivers advanced machining and fabrication from concept and design through assembly and rigorous inspection-supported by expanded investments in technology, talent, and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Independent Focus, Shared Strength

Integrion Automation and Steelcrest Precision will now operate as separate companies but continue to be supported by Cornerstone Corporation. Each business gains the focus and independence needed to deliver exceptional customer service, while benefiting from a shared legacy of quality, innovation, and customer partnership.

"This reorganization gives each business the independence to grow in the ways their markets demand," Paras added. "But they remain connected by a common heritage. That combination of independence and shared values will continue to serve our customers for decades to come."

About Integrion Automation

Integrion Automation, formerly Wauseon Machine's Automation and Tube End Forming division, delivers transformative automation solutions across diverse industries. With advanced engineering, exceptional service, and relentless innovation, Integrion enables customers to move from complexity to confidence. The company's certified team specializes in automation consulting, machine design, installation, and lifecycle support, continuously shaping the future of industrial automation.

For more information, please visit www.IntegrionAutomation.com .

About Steelcrest Precision

Steelcrest Precision, formerly Wauseon Machine's Precision Machining division, builds on decades of trusted partnerships to deliver precision manufacturing solutions where reliability matters most. Serving leading OEMs and industrial customers, Steelcrest provides advanced CNC machining, fabrication, and assembly capabilities-engineered for quality, responsiveness, and reliability. With deep technical expertise and more than 570 years of combined machining experience, the Steelcrest team engineers and produces each part from concept through inspection, combining machining, fabrication, and assembly to ensure consistency, precision, and enduring performance.

For more information, please visit www.SteelcrestPrecision.com .

About Cornerstone Corporation

Cornerstone Corporation is a long-term industrial holding company dedicated to building enduring businesses and empowering the people who lead them. Founded in 1998, Cornerstone has evolved from real estate and financial investments into a focused industrial platform grounded in disciplined capital allocation and continuous improvement. We partner with leaders to create lasting value-combining long-term vision, operational excellence, and a shared belief that great companies are built one improvement at a time.

For more information, please visit www.cornerstonecorp.com

