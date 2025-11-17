Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date CRCL Corcel Exploration Inc. Thursday November 20, 2025 CYBT Cybeats Technologies Corp. DEMC Discovery Energy Metals Corp. EMPS EMP Metals Corp. FNT.U Fluent Corp. GCC Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. HAMR Silver Hammer Mining Corp. SKUR Sekur Private Data Ltd.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)