INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 Keynotes to Feature Visionary MedTech Leaders

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / MEDevice Silicon Valley 2025 (November 19-20, Santa Clara Convention Center) is set to deliver keynote presentations featuring visionary MedTech leaders who will discuss the latest developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, digital health and innovation.

Industry Leaders to Share Cutting-Edge Insights

Opening the show on Nov. 19 is Melissa Gurga, Senior Director Global Procurement, Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain, Baxter with "Navigating OEM Partnerships and Product Development Hurdles in Modern Manufacturing." This keynote will explore the interplay of manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) relationships and how both parties can foster stronger, more agile collaborations - while overcoming regulatory constraints, supply chain disruption, design complexity and speed-to-market demands. Attendees will gain practical insights into aligning cross-functional teams, fostering transparency, and turning roadblocks into opportunities for smarter faster innovation.

On Nov 20, Saheel Sutaria Founder and CEO, Gravitas Medical; Mike Regan Chief Innovation Officer, Fograrty Innovation; and Rajesh Kalavalapally Founder & CEO, MAJiK Medical Solutions and GRK Medical Devices will join a panel entitled "Pathways to Innovation," moderated by Daniel Burnett, Founder & CEO, Theranova LLC. This panel features entrepreneurs representing several different tracks and hear their stories on how they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey.

"MEDevice Silicon Valley is an event that brings new ideas and new connections and new ways of thinking to the table," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Manufacturing."We've created a place where ideas meet experience, allowing our attendees to engage with the most forward-thinking leaders in medical technology and explore the breakthrough solutions that will shape the future of healthcare."

Comprehensive Learning and Networking Experience

The keynote presentations will be complemented by a full conference agenda featuring sessions across multiple tracks, providing comprehensive coverage of the most pressing topics in medical device development and commercialization.

Strategic networking formats designed for intentional interactions include topic-focused roundtables and Quick-Connect speed networking sessions. Debuting this year, the Hosted Buyer Program will facilitate productive one-on-one meetings between top OEM engineers, decision-makers and vetted suppliers, enabling participants to achieve ROI through targeted conversations that advance business objectives.

