Montag, 17.11.2025
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123
Tradegate
17.11.25 | 18:38
32,480 Euro
-0,37 % -0,120
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2025 18:22 Uhr
82 Leser
Rubis: Share Buyback Programme


Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 12 June 2025 pursuant to its 22nd resolution and within the terms of the description published in chapter 6) in the section "Investors - Regulated information - Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report", Rubis Management Board has decided to launch a share buyback programme. Shares acquired under this programme will be cancelled.

This programme demonstrates management's determination to control dilution (impacting EPS) caused by share issues to Group employees (performance shares and stock options).

The Company has designated an independent investment services provider to execute this share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as their implementing regulations.

The buyback period is starting on 18 November 2025 and ending on 28 November 2025 at the latest, for a maximum number of 160,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €50 (excluding fees and commissions) per share, i.e., a maximum amount of €8,000,000 (excluding fees and commissions).


Attachment

  • PR lancement du programme de rachat d'actions 11.2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/845b3bf3-416e-4767-8360-c3cf9ee8d290)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
