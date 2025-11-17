DJ Correction of a release from 17.11.2025 17:40 CET/CEST - VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia Creation of a joint venture to commercialize as early as 2026 -- Creation of a joint venture between Valbiotis and Aika, a Chinese group with a recognized expertise in the multichannel marketing of health and wellness products, and with existing infrastructure and resources, enabling a rapid go-to-market as early as 2026. -- This partnership is part of a long-term strategy to create significant value for the joint venture, 49% owned by Valbiotis and 51% by Aika. -- The joint venture will commercialize Valbiotis products in key Asian markets (China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore) with possible expansion of the partnership into other Asian countries (South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia) -- The commercialization will start with the 3 products from the Valbiotis-Pro range: ValbiotisPRO® Cholesterol (Lipidrive®), ValbiotisPRO® Metabolic Health (Totum.63), ValbiotisPRO® Cardio-circulation (Tensodrive®), and subsequently TOTUM.448 (Steadrive®), currently in clinical development. La Rochelle, November 17, 2025 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory specialized in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to support health at every stage of life, announces the signing of a major strategic agreement in Asia with the Chinese group Zhejiang Aika Asset Management Co., Ltd (Aika) represented by Xianhua Tao, CEO and Co-founder of Aika. This agreement establishes a joint venture for the exclusive commercialization of ValbiotisPRO® products as of 2026. A multichannel commercialization in two stages, with first revenues expected as early as 2026 The joint venture will be exclusively responsible for the sale of Valbiotis products in China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. Commercialization will take place in two stages, via two successive channels: ? In the first phase, beginning in 2026, it will rely on a cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) model, with the direct sale of products commercialized in France, first in China and Hong Kong/Macao, and later in the five other Asian markets (Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore). This business model will be developed and implemented thanks to the Aika Group's team, expertise, and infrastructure in China, enabling a rapid and efficient launch of commercial operations. CBEC, or cross-border e-commerce, is a model widely used in China and throughout Asia that involves the online buying and selling of goods between companies and/or consumers located in different countries. Transactions are carried out directly on dedicated sites. The main cross-border platforms in China are: Tmall Global, JD Worldwide, Kaola, Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu), and, in other Asian markets: Lazada, Shopee, Rakuten and Amazon. In China, the world's largest e-commerce market, CBEC plays a key role, particularly in accessing foreign products in the beauty, food, health and luxury sectors, and in meeting the growing demand for quality and authenticity. CBEC accounts for around 10% of the Chinese dietary supplement market, which is globally estimated at between 30 and 40 billion euros (depending on the product categories classified as dietary supplements)[1]. CBEC benefits from a streamlined regulatory, customs and logistics framework, enabling rapid time-to-market with limited investment. In each of the territories concerned, the joint venture will oversee launch campaigns, influencer marketing and commercial development through local social media platforms. Initial revenues from the CBEC phase of this commercialization plan are expected as early as 2026. ? In the second phase, a "General Trade" commercialization model will be deployed, relying on local distributors. This second channel will be activated once the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained in each of the target markets (China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore). As soon as it is established, the joint venture will begin the registration process for Valbiotis products. The partnership may be expanded into other Asian markets: South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. Organization and governance: A balanced, operational joint venture model The capital structure, operating procedures and governance of the joint venture will be based on the following principles: ? Capital distribution, initial contributions and governance Valbiotis will hold 49% of the joint venture's share capital by contributing two licenses on its exclusive patents and trademarks within the territories covered by the agreement, corresponding to the four active ingredients Lipidrive? (Cholesterol), Totum.63 (Metabolic Health), Tensodrive? (Cardio-circulation) and Steadrive? (TOTUM.448, currently in clinical development). Aika will hold 51% of the share capital through a cash contribution, providing the joint venture with EUR3M in available cash at inception. The joint venture agreement also provides for an additional shareholder loan (without access to equity) of EUR2M from Chinese partner Aika. Furthermore, the joint venture may benefit from local working capital financing mechanisms to support the scale-up of its operations. The joint venture will be managed by Xianhua Tao in his capacity as CEO, with balanced governance rules providing Valbiotis with veto rights over major strategic and equity-related decisions, while ensuring that Xianhua Tao retains the operational flexibility necessary for business development. From an accounting standpoint, the joint venture shall be consolidated by Valbiotis using the equity method, in accordance with IFRS. ? Operational model Based in Hangzhou (Zhejiang Province), China, the joint venture will be supplied exclusively by Valbiotis, which will sell its products to the joint venture at a markup. Valbiotis will also work alongside Aika to define and tailor the product portfolio to the specific characteristics of each market. The joint venture will leverage Aika's resources and experience in marketing European health and wellness products, both through CBEC channels and through conventional sales channels. In particular, it will benefit from Aika's marketing expertise, especially in local digital marketing, customer acquisition and loyalty programs, as well as from Aika's infrastructure and expertise in IT (digital platforms, app development, AI and data), backed by experienced teams already in place. All of these existing resources, combined with Valbiotis' own expertise and capabilities, will enable a rapid commercial launch, requiring limited upfront investment. "We are very proud of this first international agreement. It paves the way for the direct commercialization of Valbiotis products in Asian markets, alongside an established partner that provides us with a solid and secure development framework. Tao Xianhua is a successful entrepreneur, and the Aika Group has extensive experience in distributing health and wellness products across Asia. Their confidence in us is an honor and marks an exciting first step in our international strategy," says Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-founder of Valbiotis. "This project is the culmination of an open and constructive dialogue between our teams. We were won over by the uniqueness of Valbiotis products, which combine scientific value and botanical expertise, and address the growing preventive health needs in the Asian market. Over and above the upcoming launch of the joint venture, our commitment reflects a long-term vision of close collaboration," shares Tao Xianhua, CEO and Co-founder of Aika. "We are very proud of this first international agreement. It paves the way for the direct commercialization of Valbiotis products in Asian markets, alongside an established partner that provides us with a solid and secure development framework. Tao Xianhua is a successful entrepreneur, and the Aika Group has extensive experience in distributing health and wellness products across Asia. Their confidence in us is an honor and marks an exciting first step in our international strategy," says Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-founder of Valbiotis. "This project is the culmination of an open and constructive dialogue between our teams. We were won over by the uniqueness of Valbiotis products, which combine scientific value and botanical expertise, and address the growing preventive health needs in the Asian market. Over and above the upcoming launch of the joint venture, our commitment reflects a long-term vision of close collaboration," shares Tao Xianhua, CEO and Co-founder of Aika. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. For more information on Valbiotis®, please visit: www.valbiotis.com About Aika - Zhejiang Aika Asset Management Co., Ltd. Aika is a Chinese financial group based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, valued at over EUR750M during its last equity transaction 2017. Its activities include automotive financing and the commercialization of consumer goods (cosmetics,

