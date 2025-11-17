JRM Construction Management Leads Comprehensive Office Refresh for Annaly Capital Management in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a 37,910-square-foot office build-out for Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a leading diversified capital manager headquartered in New York City. The project delivers a modern, high-performance workplace developed to support collaboration, privacy, and operational efficiency within a sophisticated corporate setting.

The comprehensive build-out features a range of program spaces including a boardroom, private offices, meeting rooms, a pantry and café, an open office area, and a fully equipped trading floor. Together, these areas create a balanced, functional environment that meets the diverse operational needs of a dynamic financial firm.

JRM executed extensive custom millwork installations, including wall panels, portals, cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and shelving-showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and precision. The result is a cohesive, high-quality workspace built with premium materials, detailed finishes, and advanced building systems that reflect Annaly's commitment to excellence and performance.

"We're proud to partner with Annaly to deliver a dynamic workplace that supports their growing operations," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO, JRM Construction Management. "This project highlights JRM's ability to execute complex corporate interiors, creating environments that elevate functionality and the employee experience."

