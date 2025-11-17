Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on's Digitalage Files Foundational Patent for AI-Powered Engine to Combat Real-Time Misinformation and Deepfakes

Newly filed patent details a real-time, multi-modal content authentication system; positions Digitalage for B2B licensing to social media platforms, newsrooms, and AI providers

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, today announced the filing of a new U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a foundational technology designed to combat the global rise of AI-driven misinformation, deepfakes, and fake news.

The patent, U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/917,946 , titled "Verifiable Crowd-Sourced News Authentication System" , details a 'reputation-gated' verification system. This system is uniquely engineered to authenticate both digital content and its creator before publication, addressing a critical failure point for existing social and legacy media platforms.

This invention directly addresses the core vulnerabilities of legacy platforms, which rely on retroactive content tagging and moderation delays. This reactive model has proven ineffective against the speed and scale of viral misinformation. Digitalage's technology, by contrast, creates a self-regulating framework where accuracy is rewarded and deception is throttled in real time through an AI-augmented trust engine.

"The current 'post-then-moderate' model is a catastrophic failure. We are in a global information war, and legacy platforms are losing to deepfakes and disinformation," said Peter Michaels, Founder and Lead Inventor at Digitalage. "This patent is the blueprint for a new architecture. We are building the trust layer the internet has been missing-a system where truth is a prerequisite for reach, not an afterthought. For the first time, trust is verifiable, reputation is dynamic, and content is authenticated before it can do harm."

A Multi-Stage Authentication Pipeline

The core of the patent is a multi-stage, AI-augmented trust engine that creates a dynamic reputation score for all contributors. This pipeline is designed to ensure tamper-proof integrity from identity to publication:

Verified Identity Authentication: Blocks bots, anonymous agitators, and fake personas at the source using biometrics, government ID, and anomaly detection.

Multi-Modal Content Fingerprinting: Uses perceptual hashes and acoustic signatures to analyze video, audio, and text, identifying deepfakes and manipulated media.

AI-Driven Claim Extraction & Validation: Identifies factual assertions within content, cross-references them against trusted data sources, and assigns confidence scores.

Distributed Human + AI Consensus: Leverages weighted, domain-specific (e.g., medical, financial, political) human review to ensure high-stakes contextual accuracy.

Real-Time Reputation Recalculation: Dynamically adjusts a creator's "trust score" based on their history of accuracy, influencing future content flow and verification requirements.

Public Trust Indicator: Provides readers with transparent visual badges (e.g., "Platinum 87") and clickable verification reports, offering full transparency.

Real-World Protection Before Publication

This proactive architecture enables previously impossible real-time protections against misinformation, such as:

Instantly stopping deepfakes of CEOs announcing bankruptcy or politicians declaring martial law before publication.

Verifying breaking news in real time using metadata, GPS, and external data streams to prevent the spread of fabricated events.

Penalizing bad actors by automatically routing creators with low reputation scores through stricter verification pathways.

Fast-tracking reliable journalists and verified sources, rewarding accuracy with faster publishing privileges.

Licensing Opportunity and Market Strategy

While Digitalage is building its own next-generation social media platform, Hop-on is actively exploring licensing partnerships for this patented authentication engine. This B2B strategy targets a multi-billion-dollar market of entities seeking to restore public trust.

Key markets for this technology include:

Social media platforms seeking real-time content authentication.

Newsrooms and publishers verifying crowd-sourced submissions.

Government agencies addressing election misinformation and public safety threats.

AI infrastructure providers seeking modular trust engines and scoring APIs.

Interested parties may contact Digitalage to schedule technical demos, discuss white-label licensing, or participate in early integration pilots.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCIQ:HPNN) is a U.S.-based global innovator in telecommunications, media, and decentralized software systems. From the first CDMA disposable cell phone to the development of Web3 media rights platforms, Hop-on has a proven legacy of forward-looking technology.

About Digitalage

Digitalage is a next-generation social media platform designed to empower creators and protect content integrity. With Web3-native infrastructure, AI-powered moderation, and tools for transparency and monetization, Digitalage is reimagining how trust and truth circulate online.

