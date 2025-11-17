West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - The holiday shopping season starts early this year and tech will again be a top favorite of consumers. News Media Group, Inc. and renowned tech expert Marc Saltzman partnered with ASUS to share key tech gifts for gamers and professionals for the 2025 holidays.

Saltzman showcased an exclusive look at the revolutionary and highly anticipated ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X (portable handheld gaming devices), the powerful ROG Zephryus G16 gaming laptop, and the ASUS powerful, AI-enabled laptops Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 14 Flip made for enhanced portability, efficiency, and advanced security features for the modern home and office. The SMT also addressed the urgent need for consumers to transition beyond the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline (that ended October 14, 2025), showcasing how the security and efficiency of Windows 11 are integrated into these must-have tech gifts.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugRiQ7PIN8o

The tips and gift ideas that were featured in the SMT included:

Upgrade to Windows 11. The clock has officially run out for Windows 10, with its end-of-support back on October 14, 2025. There has never been a better time to discover the powerful benefits of Windows 11. By moving beyond Windows 10, consumers can unlock a world of benefits and leave security worries behind.

ROG Ally and Ally X. Gamers can experience a new era of handheld gaming with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, delivering more games, better graphics, and higher performance for an unparalleled gaming experience. This portable powerhouse blends a full PC with a gaming console, all on a vibrant 7-inch Full HD screen. Power on and immediately dive into the full Xbox screen experience, a console-inspired UI that puts players in command with optimized joystick and button controls. A long-lasting battery is designed to provide hours of uninterrupted play. The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X come with a three-month PC Game Pass subscription.

ROG Zephryus G16. Consumer who are ready for a serious gaming upgrade should check out the ROG Zephyrus G16. This isn't just a powerful laptop; it's also a looker, with a sleek, premium aluminum body and customizable lighting that lets people show off their style. It's incredibly portable at just 0.59 inches thin and barely over 4 pounds, so consumers can take this 16-inch workhorse anywhere without feeling weighed down. It runs on Windows 11, so it fits right into one's life, whether they're gaming hard or tackling creative projects. And with ROG's special Intelligent Cooling, featuring liquid metal and upgraded fans, the laptop stays cool under pressure, so performance never has to dip. The Zephyrus G16 comes with a three-month PC Game Pass subscription.

ASUS Zenbook S16. The AI-powered ASUS Zenbook S16 is a premium laptop that combines high performance, stunning aesthetics, and unmatched portability. It's incredibly thin, less than half an inch, and built from ASUS' exclusive Ceraluminum, a unique, lightweight, and durable material that's scratch-resistant. The visual experience is truly immersive, thanks to a beautiful 16-inch 3K OLED Lumina touchscreen with cinema-grade colors, complemented by a powerful six-speaker audio system for a theater-like sound. Productivity is supercharged by the deep integration of Microsoft Copilot, instantly accessible with a dedicated keyboard key.

ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip. Get ready for maximum versatility and seamless, advanced security with the ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip. Its incredible 360° hinge allows it to effortlessly adapt to a consumer's every need, transforming it from a powerful laptop to a flexible tablet in an instant. Experience truly effortless access with the integrated Windows Hello Infrared (IR) camera, which unlocks the device with just a glance. It also features Microsoft Pluton encryption, a state-of-the-art security processor built directly into the CPU. Pluton creates a secure hardware vault for your credentials, passkeys, and encryption keys, offering robust protection against even the most sophisticated physical attacks. It also integrates Microsoft Copilot and has incredible battery life of up to 28 hours.

All the details and links can be found on InTheNews.TV and these products and more at ASUS.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274821

