Mate Launches with $15.5M Seed to Transform Security Operations

Backed by Team8 and Insight Partners, Mate's AI-powered SOC solution learns from an organization's best analysts and builds a contextual data layer that makes security teams 10× more effective.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Cybersecurity startup Mate emerged from stealth today with $15.5 million in seed funding from Team8 and Insight Partners, introducing a new approach to Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that shifts them from reactive alert management to continuously learning defense systems. The new funding will support Mate's expansion of its engineering team, extended design-partner collaborations, and preparation for broader enterprise rollout.

Security teams are facing more data, alerts, and pressure than ever before, and the traditional model of adding more tools and dashboards is failing to keep pace. According to research from Devo, 83% of analysts feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of alerts, false positives, and lack of context. Meanwhile, 85% say they spend significant time manually collecting and linking evidence just to make an alert actionable. With talent shortages compounding the problem, CISOs are under pressure to do more with less.

Mate's system addresses this directly. From day one, it embeds into the tools analysts already use (SIEMs, EDRs, email security platforms) and learns from top analysts' unique organizational knowledge in real time. Using LLMs, reasoning models, and AI agents, Mate's AI agents investigate alerts, connect evidence, and resolve incidents. Simple alerts are resolved automatically with full documentation, while complex incidents are escalated with enriched context. Within hours, this builds a continuously learning knowledge base that gives Mate's agents the context they need to investigate with the accuracy and depth required by large enterprises, making analysts up to 10× more effective.

In early enterprise pilots with leading institutions in financial services and critical infrastructure across the U.S and Europe, Mate has dramatically reduced mean time to respond (MTTR), and cut hours lost on false positives, while enabling teams to expand their operations without the burden of proportional headcount growth. For CISOs facing talent shortages and escalating threat volumes, this has meant not only faster investigations but also SOCs that adapt and improve with every incident resolved.

"The old approach of configuring and maintaining endless playbooks doesn't scale," said Asaf Wiener, CEO and co-founder of Mate. "Attackers are already using AI to launch bigger and faster campaigns. Security teams need tools that don't just keep up but actually learn and improve continuously. That's why we built Mate - to help SOCs move with clarity, consistency, and confidence, even in the most fragmented environments."

Mate is already working with large financial institutions and critical infrastructure operators across the U.S., Europe, and Israel to validate the system in high-stakes environments. The company's founding team includes alumni of Wiz and Microsoft with deep experience in cyber operations and large-scale product development.

"Mate is the proof that AI isn't the future of security operations- it's the present. The problem and opportunity are massive, and it takes a very specific kind of founders to seize them. This team has already built some of the most impactful security products of the past decade, and they're perfectly positioned for this next chapter," said Ori Barzilay, Partner at Team8 Capital. "SOC teams are moving fast to adopt AI, and Mate's rapid progress since our investment underscores how quickly this market is transforming. When attackers scale with AI, the only way to fight back is to scale the team and arm them with the power of AI agents, and Mate does exactly that."

Founded in early 2025, Mate is led by Asaf Wiener, previously a product leader at Wiz and Microsoft, and the first Wiz alumnus to found a startup. He is joined by Oren Saban, former head of product for Microsoft Defender XDR and Security Copilot, and Guy Pergal, a veteran of Microsoft's threat intelligence center (MSTIC) and former engineering leader at Axonius. The founding team brings deep experience in both cyber operations and product development at scale, with a track record of building tools used by thousands of security teams globally.

