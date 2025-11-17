Vertosoft Awarded OMNIA Partners Contract for Software & SaaS Solutions

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of emerging technology solutions for the public sector, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Contract #159574 by Region 14 Education Service Center (ESC) through the OMNIA Partners cooperative purchasing program. The award follows Vertosoft's successful response to RFP 25-S940: Software & SaaS Solutions. This recognition affirms the company's position as a trusted partner for public sector technology procurement.

Effective October 1, 2025, the contract authorizes Vertosoft to provide an extensive portfolio of software and SaaS solutions to public agencies, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations across the country through the OMNIA Partners cooperative network.

"This award underscores our continued commitment to delivering innovative technology and scalable solutions to the public sector. We are proud to support agencies in fulfilling their missions more efficiently and in bringing lasting value to the citizens and communities they serve. We look forward to continuing our relationship with OMNIA Partners as we work together to empower agencies across the country." said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager at Vertosoft.

Region 14 ESC, located in Abilene, Texas, serves as the lead public agency for this competitively solicited and publicly awarded contract. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization for public sector procurement in the United States. The program provides contract solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings for participating entities.

For contract documentation, eligibility details, and available solution offerings under Vertosoft's OMNIA Partners Contract #159574, please visit https://vertosoft.com/omnia-partners-contract-vehicle/.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Government Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino

Channel Marketing Lead

marketing@vertosoft.com

571-707-4130





