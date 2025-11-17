Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 novembre/November 2025) - Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 7,046,738 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on November 17, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 7 046 738 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 novembre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 18 NOV 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 18 NOV 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 18 NOV 2025 Symbol/Symbole: AFX NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 03967C 20 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 03967C 20 7 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 03967C108/CA03967C1086

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)