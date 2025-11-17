Wishlist app GoWish tops the US App Store charts ahead of the 2025 holiday season, which this past week has brought the Danish social shopping phenomena to more than 7.2 million US users, fueled by collaborations with Snap and other major digital platforms.

Danish wishlist app GoWish reached no. 1 on the US App Store this Monday morning as the social shopping platform added 155,403 new American users in a single day during Sunday, November 16. The achievement marks yet another high point for the Copenhagen-based company which has just rounded 15 million users globally including, as of November 16, a total of 7.234.423 registered US users as well as more than 3.5 million users in Denmark -more than half of the Danish population- where GoWish operates under its original name Ønskeskyen or "wish cloud."

Wishlist app GoWish reaches no. 1 on the US App Store

Originally launched in 2015 as a wishlist gimmick by the national Danish-Swedish postal service, PostNord, Ønskeskyen was spun out in 2020 by VC Dotcom Capital. Since the launch of its international app GoWish in 2023, the company has evolved into a global social shopping phenomenon. Backed by London-based private equity firm Capital D, which in early 2025 acquired one-third of the Danish company, the GoWish and Ønskeskyen apps are currently topping App Store charts in not just the US, but also Norway and Sweden with six-figure daily downloads globally, and in just the 10 days since November 7, GoWish has globally added more than 1.1 million new users, the company confirms.

"This is not just a defining moment for GoWish, but Danish tech in general, as we become the first non-gaming app out of Denmark to hit no. 1 on the US app store," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of GoWish. "Just five years ago, we spun the platform out, and to envision that we went from a state-owned Scandinavian wishlist gimmick to a global social shopping phenomenon, topping the download charts in the US, is a pretty wild origin story and with much more to come, this is just the beginning."

GoWish makes gifting easier, more personal, and more social: Users can create and share wishlists for any occasion, adding products from any online store or from the app's inspiration feeds, with millions of items. Friends and family can then reserve gifts to avoid duplicates, making gifting simpler and more thoughtful. In short, GoWish brings inspiration, sharing, and shopping together in one seamless social shopping experience

GoWish credits its growth to a data-driven global rollout and collaboration with Meta, TikTok, Google and especially Snap, which featured GoWish as a success story and mentioned in its Q4 earnings call, noting it was outperforming other large digital platforms on cost-per-install and app installs. And with Black Friday and the holiday shopping season approaching, GoWish will see further growth in downloads and engagement levels.

"We've built a platform that makes gifting fun, personal, and stress-free, which is perfect for the holidays," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen. "As we enter the peak shopping season, our mission to 'fix gifting' resonates stronger than ever with conscious consumers, which will increase our intake of both new partners and users."

GoWish now supports more than 65,000 affiliates and over 700 brand partners as the company continues its rapid expansion across markets.

