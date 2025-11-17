Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (OTC Pink: LCKYF) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 12, 2025, a majority of disinterested shareholders approved the previously announced Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boliden AB ("Boliden").

The shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the resolution, with more than 95% of disinterested votes cast in favor, ratifying the definitive agreement dated September 3rd, 2025. Under the Agreement, Boliden has the option to earn an 80% interest in the Company's wholly owned Rayfield copper-gold porphyry property located in south-central British Columbia by funding C$20 million in exploration expenditures over staged milestones. Upon completion of the earn-in, a joint venture will be formed. The Agreement also combines Boliden's adjacent 100%-owned Gjoll Property with Rayfield, creating a district-scale exploration opportunity spanning approximately 90,000 hectares in the prolific Quesnel Trough.

This partnership represents a cornerstone of Golden Sky's growth strategy, enabling the Company to advance a high-potential asset with reduced financial risk and minimal equity dilution. Boliden's commitment to fund up to C$20 million in exploration expenditures preserves the Company's tight share structure, while providing Golden Sky with a free-carried 20% interest through the discovery phase upon completion of the earn-in. Until Boliden elects to exercise the option and fully funds the C$20 million (earning an 80% interest), Golden Sky retains 100% ownership of the Rayfield Property.

Ongoing collaboration between Golden Sky and Boliden has already yielded aggressive groundwork, including airborne geophysics and geochemical surveys completed in 2025, with drilling planned to test multiple high-priority targets on the combined Rayfield-Gjoll land package. A strong initial intercept could catalyze a material re-rating of the Company, unlocking company making potential akin to gold-rich copper porphyries like New Afton or Mt. Polley.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky, commented:

"We are thrilled to see such resounding endorsement from our shareholders for this transformative partnership. With over 95% approval from disinterested shareholders, this milestone underscores the strong potential of the Rayfield-Gjoll Project. Boliden's commitment positions us to unlock a significant copper-gold discovery in one of British Columbia's most prospective mining belts, all while de-risking our path forward and enhancing shareholder value by minimizing dilution."

Looking ahead, the partnership will focus on designing and executing an ambitious 2026 exploration program that includes geophysical and geochemical surveys, detailed geological mapping, refined drill targeting, and an initial drilling campaign to test high-priority targets identified through previous exploration work.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details on the Agreement and the Rayfield-Gjoll Project, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to review the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 10, 2025, available under Golden Sky's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky's mandate is to develop its portfolio of properties to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

Its portfolio includes the Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, the Hotspot and Luckystrike gold projects in Yukon, and the Auden Gold Project in Ontario's Timmins camp. Golden Sky's objective is to create value for shareholders through the discovery and development of world-class mineral deposits. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

