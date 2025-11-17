Anzeige
Aker ASA: Employee Share Purchase Program 2025

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year. Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 17 November 2025. Hence, each participant paid NOK 643.20 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

- Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,238 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 12,700 shares.

- Fredrik Berge has acquired 269 shares. Mr. Berge's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 903 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 9,986 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 427,780 own shares.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/employee-share-purchase-program-2025,c4268283

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4268283/3790342.pdf

PDMR Notifications

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/employee-share-purchase-program-2025-302617574.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
