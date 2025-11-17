Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing world-class reinsurance and specialty insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Gary Haase as Executive Vice President and CEO of Legacy Operations, effective December 1, 2025. He will report to Jim Williamson, Everest's President and CEO, and will join the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

The appointment follows Everest's recent $2B renewal rights sale of its commercial retail insurance business to AIG, a strategic step in refocusing the Company on its core, high-performing global businesses. Mr. Haase will lead the strategy and execution of Everest's legacy insurance portfolios, driving capital efficiency, operational discipline, and long-term value.

"Gary's broad and diverse experience from actuarial and claims to M&A and technology transformation makes him uniquely qualified for this role and an exceptional addition to our senior team," said Jim Williamson. "His proven ability to modernize complex legacy portfolios and integrate analytics to unlock value will strengthen our legacy operations, enhance capital deployment and support Everest's strategy for sustained, profitable growth."

Mr. Haase brings more than two decades of experience across insurance, reinsurance, and financial services. Most recently, he has served as Executive Advisor to private equity and technology firms, guiding them through insurance M&A and AI transformation. Previously, he was EVP and COO at CNA Financial Corporation, where he led enterprise technology, data and analytics, and operations, and the development of CNA's cloud-native analytics and automation platform.

Before CNA, Mr. Haase spent more than a decade with Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd., rising to Group COO, where he led the company's global run-off and operational strategies across multiple jurisdictions. He began his career in actuarial and reinsurance roles at Quanta U.S. Holdings and Aon Benfield.

"Everest's global reach and disciplined underwriting platform create a powerful foundation for opportunity," said Gary Haase. "I look forward to partnering with Jim and the leadership team to optimize Everest's legacy business and advance its long-term strategy."

Mr. Haase is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and holds an MBA in Quantitative Finance and General Management from NYU's Stern School of Business, where he also served as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Statistics.

