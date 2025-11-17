Isabellenhütte has received a Bosch Global Supplier Award and thus ranks globally among the best suppliers of Bosch, the supplier of technology and services. Isabellenhütte received the award in the category "Materials and components". From its roughly 35,000 suppliers, Bosch singled out 49 suppliers from 14 countries for an award. This is the 19th time that the Bosch Group has rewarded outstanding performance by its suppliers notably as concerns quality, costs, sustainability, and innovation.

At the ceremony in Ulm, Germany, the awards in the categories of "Purchasing of indirect materials and services," "Materials and components," and "Sustainability" were presented by the head of procurement for the respective operating unit. Markus Forschner, chief financial officer and member of the Bosch board of management responsible for purchasing and logistics, and Arne Flemming, head of supply chain management at Bosch, were also present at the ceremony.

"Winners of our Bosch Global Supplier Award have demonstrated an extraordinary level of performance excellence. They enhance our innovative strength and competitiveness in a demanding market environment," emphasized Arne Flemming.

In his speech to some 200 guests representing selected key suppliers, Stefan Hartung, chairman of the Bosch board of management, emphasized the special role of the global supplier network in shaping resilient supply chains, to which this year's award winners have also demonstrated considerable commitment. CFO Forschner praised the collaborative partnerships at the event, pointing out that such partnerships are crucial for continued joint success in times of global challenges.

"This special award recognizes Isabellenhütte as an important development partner for Bosch and is a great tribute to all employees who work daily to continuously improve our processes and the quality of our products. We will continue to focus our strategic orientation on customer orientation and innovation as well as absolute reliability and competitiveness," emphasizes Thilo Gleisberg, CTO at Isabellenhütte.

About the Bosch Global Supplier Award:

Every two years, Bosch honors the best of its suppliers from around the world with a Bosch Global Supplier Award. The theme of this year's award ceremony was "Challenge accepted: resilient partnerships, sustainable future," in recognition of successful collaboration under particularly demanding conditions. The supplier of technology and services rewards outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of materials, products, and services. Based on a range of criteria, award winners are selected in the categories "Purchasing of indirect materials and services", "Materials and components" and Sustainability. Bosch has been presenting these awards to honor supplier excellence since 1987, and they are highly regarded in industry.

About Isabellenhütte Heusler

Since 1482, Isabellenhütte Heusler has stood for "innovation based on tradition." The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of precision and power resistors, current measurement systems, and high-quality alloys. Applications range from automotive and industrial to energy and modern electronic solutions. Isabellenhütte USA is headquartered in Swansea, MA and has developed an industry-wide reputation for providing high-quality products and unparalleled customer support.

www.isabellenhuetteusa.com

