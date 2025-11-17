MEDHOST Announces General Availability of Enterprise and EDIS 2024 R1 Releases: Advancing Healthcare Interoperability

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / MEDHOST, a leading EHR and healthcare IT solutions provider, has announced the general availability of its Enterprise 2024 R1 and EDIS 2024 R1 releases, along with the MEDHOST Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability - 1 (HTI-1) Solution. Together, these offerings form a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions designed to advance interoperability, compliance, and workflow optimization across healthcare enterprises and emergency departments.

MEDHOST Enterprise 2024 R1

Empowering Clinical and Financial Operations

The Enterprise 2024 R1 release introduces advanced capabilities to help healthcare organizations streamline clinical documentation, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for evolving interoperability requirements.

With this update, MEDHOST customers can also leverage the HTI-1 Solution, designed to support compliance with new rules by supporting leading healthcare data standards such as FHIR and HL7 to ensure consistent and secure data exchange, and expand data exchange capabilities.

Key Enhancements Include:

Enhanced charting capabilities streamlining notes with new filters, and improving patient health concerns documentation

Optimized pharmacy workflows, including medication credits and real-time refresh

Improved Patient Access registration documentation

MEDHOST HTI-1 Solution

Advancing Interoperability and Compliance

The MEDHOST HTI-1 Solution enables providers to align with regulatory standards, improve patient data accuracy, and expand safety measures. Key Features:

Enhances patient demographics, including preferred names and pronouns

Expands patient safety measures with additional emergency contact capacity

Leverages greater capabilities such as USCDI v3 compliance, advanced APIs, and enhanced decision support

For additional insights into HTI-1 compliance and its impact on healthcare interoperability, MEDHOST invites readers to download the HTI-1 eBook available on the company's website.

MEDHOST EDIS 2024 R1

Driving Emergency Department Efficiency and Patient Care

The EDIS 2024 R1 release delivers focused enhancements for emergency departments, supporting faster, more intuitive workflows and improved data exchange through HTI-1 compliance.

Highlights Include:

Streamlined Workflows: Simplified navigation and optimized interface responsiveness to support faster, more intuitive emergency department operations.

Advanced Reporting: Expanded customization options and data insights for more meaningful, actionable reporting.

Improved Usability: Refinements across core modules make critical information easier to access, helping clinicians work efficiently and reducing onboarding time.

Enhanced Interoperability: Supports upgrades to the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) v3 standard for EDIS specific workflow components, ensuring better data sharing and compliance.

Commitment to Ongoing Innovation

"MEDHOST Enterprise 2024 R1 and our HTI-1 Solution reflect an ongoing commitment to innovation and compliance," said Stephanie Sames, Executive Vice President at MEDHOST. "This release not only streamlines workflows for providers but also prepares them for the future of healthcare interoperability and regulatory readiness, including compliance with the latest ONC final rule for health IT and interoperability."

Customers are encouraged to schedule their upgrades to benefit from the latest performance improvements, reporting capabilities, and regulatory readiness.

For more information, visit www.medhost.com.

