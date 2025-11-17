Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Jim Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, True Exposure Investments ("Tru.X" or the "Company"), and his executive team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's inaugural listing of Tru.X Exogenous Risk Pool (TSX: TERP).





Tru.X ETFs are liquid alternative equity strategies that provide daily liquidity and transparency. Each ETF strategy is constructed from well-known U.S.-listed ETFs from leading managers. Tru.X Exogenous Risk Pool, employs a behavioral finance pair-trade to truncate downside risk while participating in up-markets.

Tru.X was established in Toronto in 2022 to identify and mitigate hidden market risks, including exogenous risks originating outside the capital markets. Tru.X solutions also address conventional stock market risks, such as prolonged declines. The goal is to deliver equity-like returns over the long term, spanning multiple market cycles.

