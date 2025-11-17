Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Unleashes AI-Powered Loyalty Tokenization. Now Every Small Business Can Join the Web3 Economy

This release sets the stage for a new era of blockchain adoption-one built on trust, usability, and real-world relevance.

GUAYNABO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Celligence, the AI fintech powerhouse behind AngelAi, today announced the launch of the world's first AI tokenization platform powered by the ANGL token. With this release of AngelAi any business can create their own custom branded utility and customer loyalty tokens, tradable on decentralized exchanges, with just a few simple chats messages in AngelAi. The project is anticipated to be launched with a marquee customer who has a membership of 60,000+ realtors®. This launch will create the largest real estate utility token in blockchain history. The AngelAi drive to uplift the world with the fusion of AI and blockchain includes support from prominent celebrities and industry leaders.

AngelAi Unleashes AI-Powered Loyalty Tokenization.



This milestone accelerates AngelAi's mission to bridge the Web2 and Web3 divide. Through its intuitive, AI-powered platform, AngelAi empowers everyday users to engage with blockchain technology-no crypto experience required.

The ANGL token ecosystem is uniquely designed to support AI generated utility tokens tied to real-world industries, communities, and digital art. This interoperable framework connects diverse sectors into a unified blockchain structure, delivering both scalability and utility.

By fusing AngelAi's deterministic Transaction Language Model (TLM) with blockchain infrastructure, Celligence is redefining how traditional users interact with digital economies. The result: a trusted, frictionless gateway into Web3 for millions of new users.

"The tokenization of business is happening now," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Celligence and AngelAi. "With ANGL Tokens, you have tokens with real utility in a vast ecosystem and a real, solid brand that's built to last. The world is headed toward tokenization; all assets, all brands, and all companies will be tokenized, and ANGL Token is your gateway to this future."

This launch marks a pivotal inflection point in the evolution of blockchain ushering in a new era defined not by speculation, but by trust, intuitive design, and tangible real-world utility. It's a blueprint for how blockchain becomes mainstream.

Celligence, along with its officers and directors, has no affiliation, ownership interest, or governance relationship with ANGL, Inc. All references to ANGL tokens or related technologies pertain solely to the AngelAi ecosystem developed independently by Celligence."

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai

