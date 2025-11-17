TrizCom Public Relations Wins Its Third PRSA Best of Show Award

Agency honored for Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth grand opening campaign at PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / TrizCom Public Relations (TrizCom PR) proudly announces it won the 2025 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Award Best of Show and the Pegasus Award for Events and Observances for its work on the Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth Grand Opening. PRSA Dallas presented the honors Friday evening, November 14, during the DIAMONDS OVER DALLAS Pegasus Awards Celebration at the Tower Club in Dallas.

The winning campaign, "Peppa Pig Theme Park Grand Opening," promoted the launch of the Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth in North Richland Hills, Texas, the second in the United States and the third in the world.

"Anytime your peers say your work is the best in the room, you feel humbled and energized at the same time," said Jo Trizila, founder and CEO of TrizCom Public Relations. "Our team managed a complex, high-stakes launch with tight timelines, multiple stakeholders and some very real risks with one clear goal: create an experience that delighted families, respected the community and delivered measurable business results. This Best of Show really celebrates what happens when smart strategy meets a client that says 'yes' to big ideas."

In addition to Best of Show, TrizCom PR's Peppa Pig Theme Park Grand Opening campaign earned the Pegasus Award for Events and Observances. Finalists in the category included:

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth - TrizCom Public Relations

Burnett School of Medicine at TCU 2025 Match Day - Burnett School of Medicine at TCU

Meow Wolf Grapevine Reimagines Adult-Verse with St. Vincent - Meow Wolf Grapevine

He Gets Us Presents Jon Batiste's Love Riot Festival - Genuine Article

2024 Susan G. Komen for the Cure Race/Walk Season - Allyn

"Working with the Peppa Pig Theme Park team to highlight the park's focus on families with young children and visitors of all ages with accessibility or sensitivity challenges was particularly rewarding," shared Tammy Cancela, vice president of brand strategy, TrizCom PR. "The park partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to be designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) and trained every team member on how to assist families needing accommodations. It is truly gratifying to see people, especially little ones, being able to enjoy the park experience together."

The Pegasus Awards program from PRSA Dallas honors excellence in public relations, communications and marketing across North Texas. This year's celebration, DIAMONDS OVER DALLAS: Celebrating 75 years of sparkles from the past, present and future of PRSA Dallas, brought professionals from agencies, in house teams, nonprofits and independent consultancies together for an elevated evening of recognition and connection at the iconic Tower Club Dallas.

This Best of Show recognition marks the third time TrizCom PR has received the top Pegasus honor. The agency previously earned Best of Show in 2017 for its "Heroes for Children" campaign and in 2023 for The Peppa Pig Theme Park Groundbreaking, reinforcing the firm's reputation for creative, results-driven programs for complex, high-visibility initiatives.

###

ABOUT TRIZCOM PR

Award-winning TrizCom PR provides a full complement of strategic communications and public relations services to a wide variety of industries, including startup, health care, lifestyle, B2B, nonprofit, sports, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, events, and beyond. TrizCom PR has built a dynamic track record by putting strategy before tactics and measuring every objective. TrizCom Public Relations is a National Certified Women-Owned Business and recipient of multiple Public Relations Society of America awards, including the highly coveted Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence. For more information on TrizCom PR, go to https://www.trizcom.com or call 214-242-9282

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila

Founder and CEO, TrizCom Public Relations

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Tammy Cancela

VP Strategy, TrizCom Public Relations

Email: Tammy@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-898-8413

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trizcom-public-relations-wins-its-third-prsa-best-of-show-award-1103386