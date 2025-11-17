Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has released assays from the Company's Spring 2025 drill program with encouraging results and copper grades and provides an update on the Phase ll drill plan to bring the Sunnyside project ownership to 67 ½%.

Phase ll Drill Campaign

The Company remains on track with its Phase ll drilling program which will increase the Company's ownership of the Sunnyside joint venture with Great Basin Metals to 67 ½%. Due to drill contractor availability, this campaign is being moved to calendar Q1 of 2026. The Phase ll program was previously referred to as the Fall Drill Program. The earn in requirement requires a 7,260 metre (25,000 feet) drill program plus a stock issuance and cash payment, with other requirements already fulfilled.

Spring 2025 Additional Assay Update

The sampling protocol for the Spring 2025 reverse circulation drill program was based on visual inspection of the drill chips for sulfide content. Intervals with observed sulfide content were sent for analysis while intervals without a visible sulfide content were held back. Many of the assay results were open-ended, i.e., the entire interval was mineralized, suggesting that the mineral interval was understated and additional analysis should be performed on the adjacent samples.

A total of 265 additional samples from the open-ended intervals were sent for analysis to ALS Chemex in Tucson, AZ, and the updated, comparative results are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations are presented in Table 2.

Table 1. Spring 2025 initial and follow-up assay results. Sample depths are listed in metres and feet. True widths unknown. Collar locations listed in Table 2.

FEET METRES PERCENT HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL FROM TO INTERVAL Cu% Pb% Zn% SUN25-001 90 130 40 27.4 39.6 12.2 0.10 85 135 50 24.4 39.6 15.2 0.12 SUN25-002 105 130 25 32.0 39.6 7.6 0.07 80 130 50 24.4 39.6 15.2 0.08 210 230 20 63.9 70.0 6.1 0.10 210 245 35 63.9 74.6 10.7 0.13 750 770 20 228.4 234.5 6.1 0.28 750 790 40 228.4 240.6 12.2 0.26 980 995 15 298.4 303.0 4.6 0.27 980 1010 30 298.4 307.6 9.1 0.20 1070 1090 20 325.8 331.9 6.1 0.17 1060 1090 30 322.8 331.9 9.1 0.13 SUN25-003 25 35 10 7.6 10.7 3.0 0.17 15 35 20 4.6 10.7 6.1 0.13 60 70 10 18.3 21.3 3.0 0.15 60 115 55 18.3 35.0 16.7 0.15 190 205 15 57.9 62.4 4.6 0.78 175 215 40 53.3 65.5 12.2 0.32 1180 1190 10 359.3 362.4 3.0 0.09 1.07

Table 2. Drill hole locations.

HOLE ID UTM METRES ELEVATION DEPTH (FEET) DIRECTION NORTH EAST METRES FEET FROM TO TOTAL Azimuth Incl. SUN25-001 34812330 524694 1544 5065 0 1465 1465 220 -70 SUN25-002 34812330 524694 1544 5065 0 1500 1500 180 -70 SUN25-003 34812330 524694 1544 5065 0 1275 1275 na -90

The results of the additional sampling show wider intervals with higher copper grades in SUN25-001 and 002, wider intervals and with slightly lower zinc grades in SUN25-002, and a much wider interval, 16.7m versus 3.0m of similar, 0.15% copper grade in SUN25-003.

William Wulftange, CEO of the Company, commented, "The known copper and zinc endowment at Sunnyside continues to expand into new areas previously untested by the Company as supported by the expanded results. Two important conclusions can be drawn from this observation. First, our knowledge and the boundaries of the mineral systems continue to grow with each drill hole, and second, we need to assay most if not all the drill intervals when completing exploratory drilling."

Other Corporate Updates

Barksdale CEO William Wulftange met last week with the Company's Sunnyside joint venture (JV) partner, Great Basin Metals ("Great Basin") CEO Greg Thomas along with Andrew Turner of APEX Geosciences ("APEX") at the Sunnyside project in Patagonia, Arizona, to review drill core and collect samples from the Phase I drill programs. The samples collected by APEX will be assayed to confirm several mineral intercepts reported by Barksdale during the drill campaigns and will be included in an updated

National Instrument 43-101 Sunnyside Technical Report has been initiated by Great Basin. A release date of the final report remains to be determined.

Barksdale has extended the contract with investor relations consultant Ira M. Gostin of GostinStrategic LLC, a full-service investor relations advisor based in Reno, Nevada, on a month-to month basis, following the expiration of the initial six-month agreement initiated on May 1, 2025. Mr. Gostin continues to receive USD$10,000 per month with no stock-based compensation. Mr. Gostin does not have any ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Barksdale. The extension began in November 2025.

Qualified Person

Alan A. Roberts, CPG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release. He is Vice President of Exploration of Barksdale.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Protocols

American Assay Labs - Drilling samples are collected directly from the cyclone using a rotating wet splitter and placed in bar coded sample bags; drill samples were collected directly from the drill by Barksdale staff and transported by pick-up truck to its core logging and cutting facility outside of Nogales, Arizona, and securely stored prior to shipment. Barksdale staff transported the drill samples directly from Nogales, Arizona, to American Assay's (AAL) analytical preparation laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Chain of Custody is at this point transferred from Barksdale to AAL. The preparation laboratory logs in the bar-coded samples and each sample is then processed PREP(P-C7J3) as follows: Crush entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, Jones split off 300g and pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. AAL then analyses the samples in-house in Reno; geochemical analysis for 28 elements is by IO-4AB28 Four acid digestion and Boric hot block followed by ICP-OES analysis. Sample results are sent directly to the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

Barksdale quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocol includes insertion into the sample stream of blank, certified reference material (standards) and duplicates at a 2% ratio for a total of 6%; this is in addition to AALs own QA/QC procedures.

ALS Chemex - Additional reverse circulation samples were transported by Barksdale staff directly from Nogales to ALS Global's analytical preparation laboratory in Tucson. Chain of Custody is at this point transferred from Barksdale to ALS Global. The preparation laboratory logs in the bar-coded samples and each sample is then processed PREP-31Y as follows: Crush entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, Boyd rotary split off 250g and pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. ALS Global then ships the sample pulps to its geochemical analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Geochemical analysis for 33 elements is by four acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis. Sample results are sent directly to the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the potential of a Fall 2025 drill program and results therefrom are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274703

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.