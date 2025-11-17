DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Sepsis Market is Projected to Boost at a CAGR of 5.1% in the US During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The sepsis market is constrained by a limited number of approved treatments and a high unmet need. However, the launch of emerging therapies, such as VBI-S (Vivacelle Bio), Enibarcimab (AdrenoMed), ZEVTERA (Ceftobiprole Medocaril, Basilea Pharmaceutica), and others, along with rising awareness, is expected to drive modest growth and improve future therapeutic options. Although it is too soon to comment on the above-mentioned promising candidate entering the market during the forecast period (2025-2034), it is safe to assume that the future of this market is promising.

DelveInsight's Sepsis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sepsis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into the US.

Sepsis Market Summary

The sepsis market size in the United States was USD 1.7 billion in 2024.

TYZAVAN entered the sepsis market in 2025 as a ready-to-infuse vancomycin, projected to gain steady growth by meeting hospital demand for safer and more efficient antimicrobial solutions.

Sepsis affected approximately 2.4 million people in the US in 2024, highlighting its significant clinical and healthcare burden and the need for improved prevention and management.

In 2024, around 350K refractory sepsis cases in the US highlighted a high-need patient population requiring advanced therapies.

Leading sepsis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Vivacelle Bio, AdrenoMed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Shionogi, and others, are developing new therapy for sepsis that can be available in the sepsis market in the coming years.

The promising sepsis therapies in clinical trials include VBI-S, Enibarcimab, ZEVTERA, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Sepsis Market

Rising Sepsis Prevalence

According to DelveInsight estimates, sepsis affected approximately 2.4 million people in the US in 2024, highlighting its significant clinical and healthcare burden and the need for improved prevention and management.

Launch of TYZAVAN

Hikma Pharmaceuticals' TYZAVAN entered the sepsis market in 2025 as a ready-to-infuse vancomycin, projected to grow steadily as it meets hospital demand for safer, more efficient antimicrobial solutions.

Launch of Emerging Sepsis Therapies

Promising sepsis therapies in clinical trials include VBI-S (Vivacelle Bio), Enibarcimab (AdrenoMed), ZEVTERA (Ceftobiprole Medocaril, Basilea Pharmaceutica), and others.

Sepsis Market Analysis

Effective management of sepsis and septic shock depends on early detection and rapid, evidence-based intervention, following guidelines such as those from the Surviving Sepsis Campaign (SSC). Core treatment steps include prompt administration of broad-spectrum intravenous antibiotics, ideally within the first hour after obtaining blood cultures, along with fluid resuscitation with crystalloids and hemodynamic stabilization with vasopressors such as norepinephrine to maintain a mean arterial pressure (MAP) of 65 mmHg. Additional agents, including vasopressin or epinephrine, may be used in refractory cases or when cardiac dysfunction is present. Antifungal therapy is initiated when an invasive fungal infection is suspected, and combination antimicrobial regimens are employed for patients at risk of multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens.

Adjunctive treatments, such as corticosteroids, are recommended for cases of septic shock unresponsive to fluids and vasopressors, with hydrocortisone (200 mg/day) as the standard therapy. Steroids improve vascular tone and circulating volume through both glucocorticoid and mineralocorticoid effects. Emerging adjuncts, including vitamin C and thiamine, have demonstrated potential to lower mortality and organ dysfunction rates when combined with steroids by modulating immune responses and correcting metabolic disturbances associated with severe sepsis.

In 2024, antimicrobial therapy remained the cornerstone of sepsis management, with ß-lactams and carbapenems dominating the market, while antimicrobial stewardship, resistance control, and combination strategies influenced treatment approaches. Vasopressors, led by norepinephrine, accounted for around 30% of sepsis treatment usage in the US market, underscoring their vital role in hemodynamic management. In 2025, TYZAVAN, a ready-to-infuse formulation of vancomycin, entered the sepsis market, with steady adoption expected due to its enhanced safety profile and hospital-friendly administration format.

Sepsis Competitive Landscape

Sepsis therapies in clinical trials such as VBI-S (Vivacelle Bio), Enibarcimab (AdrenoMed), ZEVTERA (Ceftobiprole Medocaril, Basilea Pharmaceutica), and others highlight cutting-edge approaches, from new antibiotics to immune-focused treatments, designed to enhance outcomes in sepsis care.

VBI-S is Vivacelle Bio's leading Phase III therapeutic candidate for treating hypovolemic septic shock. Leveraging proprietary phospholipid nanoparticle technology, the drug redistributes nitric oxide to elevate blood pressure, enhance organ perfusion, and promote patient recovery. Its room-temperature stability further enhances its suitability for use across various clinical environments.

In a Phase II study, VBI-S achieved 100% efficacy, restoring blood pressure in hypovolemic septic shock patients who were unresponsive to standard treatments. Beyond venture capital investment, Vivacelle Bio has also received funding and support from the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.

AdrenoMed's Enibarcimab (previously known as Adrecizumab) is a humanized, non-neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin (ADM), a critical regulator of vascular stability. By binding to ADM, it increases circulating bioactive ADM levels, thereby reinforcing endothelial integrity and reducing vascular leakage associated with sepsis.

As a first-in-class therapeutic, Enibarcimab is designed to restore vascular homeostasis in septic shock by targeting a core pathway that leads to organ failure and mortality. Its development follows a precision medicine strategy, using biomarker-driven patient selection. AdrenoMed is advancing toward a pivotal Phase IIb/III trial to validate Enibarcimab's mortality reduction benefits in septic shock through this personalized approach.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the sepsis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the sepsis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Sepsis Market

In July 2025, Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA had approved TYZAVAN (Vancomycin Injection), a first-of-its-kind, ready-to-infuse vancomycin formulation. This novel product is indicated for the treatment of septicemia in adults and pediatric patients aged one month and older, provided appropriate dosing can be achieved.

In May 2025, the Journal of Critical Care published favorable findings from a prespecified, biomarker-guided subgroup analysis of AdrenoMed's Phase II AdrenOSS-2 trial in patients with septic shock.

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a severe and life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to an infection becomes uncontrolled, causing injury to vital organs and potentially leading to death. It reflects an exaggerated, harmful immune response to infection. Much like a heart attack or stroke, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and immediate treatment. Without timely intervention, it can advance to severe sepsis or septic shock.

Although sepsis can develop in anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable. These include older adults over 65, people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney, lung, or cancer-related conditions, and those with weakened immune systems from medications or HIV/AIDS. Others at elevated risk include recently hospitalized or critically ill patients, individuals with a previous episode of sepsis, infants under one year of age, and pregnant women facing complications during pregnancy or childbirth.

Sepsis Epidemiology Segmentation

The sepsis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Sepsis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, sepsis without organ dysfunction accounted for the majority of severity-specific cases in the US, representing about 60% of patients, followed by severe sepsis and septic shock.

The sepsis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the US, segmented into:

Incident Cases of Sepsis

Origin-specific Cases of Sepsis

Gender-specific Cases of Sepsis

Severity-specific Cases of Sepsis

Total Treated Cases of Sepsis

Refractory Cases of Sepsis

Sepsis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Sepsis Market Report Coverage The United States Sepsis Market CAGR

Sepsis Market Size in 2024 USD 1.7 Billion Key Sepsis Companies Vivacelle Bio, AdrenoMed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and others Key Sepsis Therapies VBI-S, Enibarcimab, ZEVTERA, TYZAVAN, and others

Scope of the Sepsis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sepsis current marketed and emerging therapies

Sepsis current marketed and emerging therapies Sepsis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Sepsis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Sepsis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Sepsis Market Key Insights 2 Sepsis Market Report Introduction 3 Sepsis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sepsis in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sepsis in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 6.1 Key Transactions and Collaborations 6.2 News Flow 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Sepsis Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Sepsis Causes 7.4 Sepsis Risk Factors 7.5 Sepsis Prognosis 7.6 Sepsis Pathophysiology 7.7 Complications 7.8 Biomarkers 7.9 Sepsis Diagnosis 8 Sepsis Treatment and Management 9 Sepsis Patient Journey 10 Sepsis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 The United States 10.3.1 Incident Cases of Sepsis in the United States 10.3.2 Origin-specific Cases of Sepsis in the United States 10.3.3 Gender-specific Cases of Sepsis in the United States 10.3.4 Severity-specific Cases of Sepsis in the United States 10.3.5 Total Treated Cases of Sepsis in the United States 10.3.6 Refractory Cases of Sepsis in the United States 11 Marketed Sepsis Therapies 11.1 TYZAVAN (vancomycin): Hikma Pharmaceuticals 11.1.1 Product Description 11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.3 Analyst Views 12 Emerging Sepsis Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Ongoing Clinical Development activity 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Enibarcimab (Formerly Known as Adrecizumab): AdrenoMed 12.4 ZEVTERA (Ceftobiprole Medocaril): Basilea Pharmaceutica 13 Sepsis: Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key Sepsis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3 Sepsis Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Sepsis Market Size in the United States 13.5.1 Total Market Size of Sepsis in the United States 13.5.2 Market Size of Sepsis by Therapies in the United States 14 KOL Views on Sepsis 15 Sepsis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Sepsis Market Unmet Needs 17 Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 18 Bibliography 19 Sepsis Market Report Methodology

