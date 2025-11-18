American Association of Medical Assistants: AAMA Reinstalls Virginia Thomas, CMA, as 2025-2026 AAMA President

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) reinstalled Virginia Thomas, CMA (AAMA), as the 2025-2026 AAMA President in Arlington, Virginia, at the 69th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, AAMA President Thomas, a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

AAMA President Thomas states, "I'm happy and honored to continue in this position for a second term to further our much-needed work to represent the medical assisting profession and serve AAMA members. Credentialed medical assistants are integral to the health care team and deserve to be held in high esteem for their commitment to excellence by their employers, colleagues, and this organization."

Thomas brings a great deal of experience to her office. She has worked for 23 years in a pediatric ear, nose and throat specialty practice at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter in Norfolk, Virginia.

Thomas has served in many capacities for the AAMA, including 2015-2019 AAMA Trustee and 2019-2024 Secretary. She has also been a member of several AAMA strategy teams and committees, including Bylaws and Resolutions, Marketing, Membership, Leadership Development, Social Media and Strategic Issues Planning.

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/ .

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

