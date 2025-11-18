American Association of Medical Assistants: The AAMA Installs Sherry Bogar, CN-BC, CMA, as Vice President

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Sherry Bogar, CN-BC, CMA (AAMA), as the 2025-2026 AAMA Vice President in Arlington, Virginia, at the 69th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Bogar, a resident of League City, Texas, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

"Medical assistants are an essential and integral part of the health care team. Our education, knowledge and specialized training empower us to serve in a wide variety of roles across all health care settings," says Bogar. "From administrative support to direct patient care, medical assistants bring versatility, professionalism and compassion to every aspect of their work, making them indispensable to the delivery of high-quality health care. As someone deeply loyal to this profession, I've found that my commitment not only strengthens my role as a teammate but also enhances my effectiveness as a breast cancer [patient] navigator. That loyalty drives me to advocate, support and guide patients and my fellow medical assistants with empathy and precision every step of the way."

Bogar brings a wealth of experience to her role. Credentialed as a CMA (AAMA) since 2004, she has maintained her certification while serving in a wide range of specialties, including urology (as cystometrogram lead), colorectal surgery (as a medical assistant/surgery coordinator) and podiatry (as a surgery scheduler). Her favorite specialties have been reproductive endocrinology and surgical oncology, with a focus on breasts and a subspecialty in gastric oncology.

Reflecting on her journey, Bogar shares, "My growth as a medical assistant and leader has been deeply influenced by working alongside exceptional providers like Dr. Colleen Silva, Dr. Raj Vaghjiani, Dr. Julie Park, Dr. Linda Phillips and many others. Their collaborative approach to patient care created an environment where we all learned from one another, making me better at what I do."

Currently, Bogar serves as the certified breast cancer patient navigator for the Correctional Managed Care Division of the University of Texas Medical Branch, overseeing care for more than 5,000 female inmates within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. Beyond her professional role, she is deeply committed to her community, serving as president of the Clear Creek Swim League. She has also held nearly every leadership position within the Texas State Society of Medical Assistants and is always ready to step in wherever needed.

Bogar has served the AAMA on the national level in many capacities as well, including as a 2018-2022 Trustee, 2022-2023 Vice Speaker of the House and 2023-2024 Speaker of the House. She has also served as the chair and member of many AAMA committees, task forces and strategy teams, including Marketing, Membership, Leadership Development and Bylaws. She also serves as a member of the National Consortium of Breast Centers Navigation Committee, cochairs the Oncology Patient Navigator Award and is a test item writer for the Breast Health Clinical Navigator Certification Exam.

