American Association of Medical Assistants: The AAMA Installs Aimee Quinn, BHA, CMA, as Vice Speaker of the House

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Aimee Quinn, BHA, CMA (AAMA), as the 2025-2027 AAMA Vice Speaker of the House in Arlington, Virginia, at the 69th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Quinn, a resident of Coldwater, Ohio, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

Aimee Quinn, CMA (AAMA), 2025

headshot of Aimee Quinn

"Serving on the Board [of Trustees] these past two years has been such a rewarding journey - filled with learning, growth and amazing connections with fellow medical assistants who share the same passion for our profession," says Quinn. "Thank you for believing in me and for rolling the dice with me once again! I'm excited to keep working hard for our members and to help move our mission forward together."

Quinn brings a great deal of experience to her office. After dedicating 13 years to orthopedics, Quinn made a career transition to become an electronic health records (EHR) application specialist. She now serves as the EHR coordinator for Grand Lake Health System.

Quinn has served the AAMA as the chair of the Social Media Committee for the past two years. She has also served as a member of several AAMA committees, including Marketing, Membership, Bylaws, Partnerships, and Documents.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

Contact Information

Miranda Sanks-Korenchan

Communications Director

marcom@aama-ntl.org





SOURCE: American Association of Medical Assistants

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-aama-installs-aimee-quinn-bha-cma-aama-as-vice-speaker-of-the-hou-1103144