American Association of Medical Assistants: The AAMA Installs Christa Smith, CMA, as 2025-2027 Trustee

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / The American Association of Medical Assistants ® (AAMA) installed Christa Smith, CMA (AAMA), as the 2025-2027 AAMA Trustee in Arlington, Virginia, at the 69th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Smith, a resident of Richland, Michigan, represents medical assistants and CMAs(AAMA) ® across the nation.

Christa Smith, CMA (AAMA), 2025

Headshot of Christa Smith

"I am excited to start this new chapter with the AAMA and show all health care organizations the value of a credentialed medical assistant," says Smith. I also want to show all health care organizations, providers and medical assistants the value of a professional organization that is solely dedicated to the profession of medical assisting and the continuing educational component that is needed and overall how the organization can work for them."

Smith brings a great deal of experience to her office. She is currently employed by Beacon Kalamazoo The Surgical Group in a general and vascular surgery practice, where she has 27years of experience as a CMA (AAMA). She began working with the provider as a medical assistant, then transitioned to scheduling all surgical procedures, and now she is the practice supervisor while still scheduling all surgeries. Prior to this, she was employed by Neurosurgery of Kalamazoo.

Smith has served in many capacities for the AAMA, including as the chair of the Education Committee for the 2024 AAMA Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and as a member of the Leadership Development Strategy Team. She has also served as president, immediate past president and speaker of the house of the Michigan State Society of Medical Assistants. She has also served in many positions, including president, for the Southwest Chapter of Medical Assistants.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants ®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment, and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org/.

The Certified Medical Assistant(AAMA) ® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

