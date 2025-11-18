SeeDevice Inc.: Korean Broadcasting System and KBS America Cannot Escape Major Legal Battle in U.S. Federal Defamation Lawsuit Following Defamatory Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / SeeDevice Inc., a California-based advanced quantum sensor technology company, and its CEO, Dr. Hoon Kim, announced a series of major legal victories in their ongoing U.S. defamation and trade libel lawsuit against the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and its U.S. subsidiary, KBS America. The United States District Court for the Central District of California has repeatedly rejected KBS's attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, previously deriding KBS's legal tactics as "sly," "annoying," and "improper," and now ordering the case to proceed in California toward full adjudication on the merits.

The lawsuit arises from an August 25, 2024 news report in which KBS and KBS America claimed that a 9.2 billion won grant had been taken back because Dr. Kim's technology was found to be fraudulent. In reality, a court had found there was no evidence of fraud and rejected the request for return of the grant.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs allege that KBS knew about the court judgment disproving their report, but intentionally misrepresented Dr. Kim's technology, causing the collapse of a major investment agreement valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Under U.S. law, compensatory damages may be multiplied by up to ten times (10x) as punitive damages. Unlike in other countries, defamation verdicts in the United States can exceed hundreds of millions of dollars or more, such as in the $965 million verdict against radio show host Alex Jones or the $148 million verdict against radio show host Rudy Guiliani.

SeeDevice and Dr. Kim are represented by attorneys who previously sued Fox News for defamation--litigation that resulted in a $787.5 million payout. With the latest federal court ruling, SeeDevice and Dr. Kim will now proceed toward a trial in California on their defamation and trade libel claims against KBS and KBS America.

SOURCE: SeeDevice Inc.

