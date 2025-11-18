American Association of Medical Assistants: The AAMA Installs Jane B. Seelig, CMA-a, as 2025-2027 Speaker of the House

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Jane B. Seelig, CMA-A (AAMA), as the 2025-2027 AAMA Speaker of the House in Arlington, Virginia, at the 69th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Seelig, a resident of Columbus, Indiana, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

"It is very rewarding to be elected to this leadership position by my peers," says Seelig. "My desire is to inspire others to give their time and energy to the association and profession as a future leader."

Seelig brings a great deal of experience to the office. She retired from the Dermatology Center of Indiana after 15 years as a patient account representative. Prior to that she served as a medical office practice manager, a medical practice consultant and a billing manager. She also served her homeowners association as treasurer for 40 years.

Seelig has served the AAMA in many capacities on the local, state, and national levels since becoming a member in 1979, including Treasurer of the East Central District Chapter of Medical Assistants, President of the Indiana State Society of Medical Assistants and AAMA Board of Trustees member as Trustee and the Vice Speaker of the House.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/ .

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

