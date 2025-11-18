Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Thermosoft Australia, a trusted leader in home heating and comfort solutions, is proud to announce it has become an official distributor for the internationally acclaimed ceiling fans collection from Faro Barcelona.

This strategic partnership brings the sophisticated, design-led engineering of the Barcelona-based brand to the Australian market for the first time. Faro is renowned globally for its commitment to innovation, quality, and elegant design in lighting and ventilation.

The range of Faro ceiling fans, now available exclusively through Thermosoft Australia, combines energy efficiency with cutting-edge aesthetics. Designed for the discerning Australian consumer, the collection features whisper-quiet motors, durable construction, and a variety of styles to complement any indoor living space.

"We are thrilled to partner with a design powerhouse like Faro," said Oliver Roberts-Hook, General Manager of Thermosoft Australia. "Australians are passionate about stylish and functional design in their homes, and Faro's ceiling fans are a perfect fit. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide Australians with the highest quality comfort solutions, blending world-class technology with beautiful design."

The introduction of Faro ceiling fans expands Thermosoft Australia's portfolio of premium home-comfort products. The collection is available immediately through Thermosoft's website.

The extensive Faro range includes stylish Designer & Modern Ceiling Fans, from sleek Modern Black Ceiling Fans and crisp White Ceiling Fans to options featuring Timber & Wooden Blade Ceiling Fans. Find the perfect fit with Hugger & Low Profile Ceiling Fans, Small Ceiling Fans, and Large Ceiling Fans. Many models feature a Remote Control for convenience, and for peace of mind, there are numerous Quiet Ceiling Fans available.

About Thermosoft Australia:

Thermosoft Australia is a leading provider of innovative and reliable heating and comfort solutions. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer service, Thermosoft Australia is dedicated to enhancing the way Australians live and work.

