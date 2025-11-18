Services now available to professional investors with 24/7 crypto spot trading and asset safeguarding following SFC Type 1 license uplift

AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited ("AMINA HK"), a subsidiary of Swiss FINMA-regulated AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), has achieved a major regulatory milestone with its Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Type 1 license uplift, becoming the first international banking group to offer comprehensive crypto spot trading and asset safeguarding services now available exclusively to professional investors in Hong Kong. This expansion reinforces AMINA's vision of operating locally as a regulated crypto services provider with global reach, enabling Hong Kong professional investors, including institutions, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals, to access institutional-grade crypto services within Hong Kong's robust regulatory framework.

Bank Grade Infrastructure Meets Hong Kong Crypto Expertise

The launch addresses a critical gap in Hong Kong's institutional crypto market. While the city has established regulatory frameworks for digital assets, professional investors and family offices have faced limited access to international institutional-grade crypto with local onboarding capabilities. AMINA HK's license uplift in conjunction with the group's bank-grade operational expertise bridges this gap, positioning the banking group as essential infrastructure for Hong Kong's accelerating institutional crypto adoption wave. The market has evolved beyond early adoption phases, with sophisticated investors now demanding regulated, institutional-grade access to crypto services that meet the same standards as traditional financial products.

"Hong Kong has established itself as the region's most sophisticated market for regulated institutional crypto adoption, and this license uplift positions AMINA to serve the accelerating demand from professional investors seeking trusted access to crypto," said Michael Benz, Head of AMINA Hong Kong and APAC. "What distinguishes AMINA is our ability to combine Swiss banking rigor with Hong Kong digital asset expertise to deliver crypto solutions through a framework that institutional clients can trust. This milestone enables us to expand our crypto product shelf including private fund management, structured products, derivatives, and tokenized real-world assets all delivered through the regulated framework that our professional investor community demands."

With the Type 1 license uplift, AMINA HK offers 24/7 crypto spot trading, asset safeguarding, and crypto deposits and withdrawals directly to and from whitelisted addresses through a framework designed to meet SFC regulatory standards. These capabilities streamline client journeys while maintaining the institutional-grade standards that professional investors, family offices, and institutional clients require.

AMINA HK's new offerings are now live and available to professional investors:

Trading Capabilities

24/7 professional trading across major digital asset pairs with institutional-grade execution infrastructure

Initial offering of 13 vetted cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins (USDC, USDT) and leading DeFi tokens

Access to institutional-grade liquidity pools through SFC-licensed infrastructure

Multi-channel access via mobile applications (iOS/Android), web portals, and personalized relationship management

Access to Regulated Crypto Custody

SFC-compliant custody access meeting institutional security standards

Support for crypto deposits and withdrawals to whitelisted addresses, providing professional investors flexibility to move cryptocurrencies between AMINA and external non-custodial wallets

Multi-layered security protocols including SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 certified infrastructure

24/7 operational capabilities enabling professional investors to manage cryptocurrency positions across global time zones

About AMINA Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business ("COBS") Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG ("AMINA EU") received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority ("FMA") under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework, authorising AMINA EU to provide: (i) custody of crypto assets, (ii) exchange of crypto assets for fiat currencies or other crypto assets, (iii) transfer services, and (iv) portfolio management of crypto assets.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA was most recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com

