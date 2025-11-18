Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) (the "Company" or "Powermax") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed listings across multiple international stock exchanges, significantly expanding its global visibility and accessibility to investors.

Powermax's primary listing remains on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol PMAX, where it continues to trade as a Canadian exploration-stage company focused on critical minerals.

In addition, the Company's common shares are now dual-listed in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PWMXF, providing U.S. investors with streamlined access through regulated U.S. brokerage platforms.

To further enhance exposure to European investors, Powermax shares are quoted on additional regional and electronic trading platforms in Germany. Its shares are now tradeable on the following German exchanges:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)

Munich Stock Exchange (MUN)

Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (DUS)

Hamburg Stock Exchange (HAM)

LS Exchange (Lang & Schwarz Exchange)

Quotrix Exchange (Düsseldorf electronic platform)

Gettex Exchange (Munich electronic trading platform)

Tradegate Exchange (Berlin electronic market)

These listings collectively provide Powermax with broad market accessibility across North America and Europe, allowing for improved liquidity and international investor participation.

"Achieving visibility across all of these trading venues is an important milestone for Powermax as we continue to build a diversified global shareholder base," said Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax Minerals Inc. "Our strategy includes growing awareness among retail and institutional investors in both North America and Europe as we advance our portfolio of critical mineral projects."

The Company also announces that it has engaged RedChip Companies Inc. ("RedChip") (address: 31 E Horatio Ave, Suite #100, Maitland, FL 32751; email: info@redchip.com) to provide marketing services for a period of 14 days with anticipated commencement on or around December 8th, 2025.

RedChip will begin a National Fox Business and CNBC campaign for the Company by writing and producing a 30 second TV ad to air 40 times on Fox Business National TV and CNBC National and Regional TV over a 2-week period.

The Company will pay a one-time fee of USD $85,000.00 (plus GST) to RedChip. The Company will not issue any securities to RedChip as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RedChip (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The Company also announces it has engaged InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") (address: 1108 Lavaca St., Austin, Texas, USA, 78701; email: editor@investorbrandnetwork.com; phone: (512) 354-7000) to enhance awareness of the Company within the North American and international investment communities.

The agreement with IBN is for a term of twelve (12) months commencing November 15th, 2025, for total consideration of $125,000 USD, under which IBN will provide corporate communications and media distribution services. The Company will not issue any securities to IBN as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, IBN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the services offered under the contract and successful enhanced market conditions. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

