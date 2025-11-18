Anzeige
18.11.2025
China International Publishing Center (CIPC): Documentary The Story of Synergy (Africa Edition) Showcases Africa's Dynamics and Partnership with China

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the G20 Leaders' Summit prepares to convene in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 22-marking the first time an African nation has served as the rotating G20 chair-a new documentary captures a continent assuming an increasingly important role in global governance.

What is Africa like today? The film crew of The Story of Synergy (Africa Edition) embarked on a 40-day journey across Eastern, Western, and Southern Africa, a trip that challenged preconceived notions. They documented the doers and innovators across the continent, highlighting stories of collaboration between China and Africa in areas including renewable energy, environmentally responsible transportation, modern agriculture, advanced engineering equipment, and trade.

The documentary reveals an Africa on the move: where environmentally responsible transportation and renewable energy solutions are bringing light to households, where modern agricultural methods and equipment are cultivating vast farmlands, and where the bustle of marketplaces reflects the momentum of commerce.

Produced by the China International Publishing Center (CIPC) and Hunan Broadcasting System, The Story of Synergy (Africa Edition) will be released globally starting November 18.

Video- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824351/1117.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/documentary-the-story-of-synergy-africa-edition-showcases-africas-dynamics-and-partnership-with-china-302617836.html

