Latest research from Omdia shows that the Southeast Asia's smartphone market declined 1% in 3Q25, with shipments totaling 25.6 million units the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year contraction. Samsung led the region with 4.6 million units and an 18% share, driven by its premium-leaning portfolio in higher-ASP markets such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. This helped offset competitors' gains in more price-sensitive markets like Indonesia and the Philippines. TRANSSION followed close behind with 4.6 million units and an 18% share, maintaining its position with modest year-on-year growth. Xiaomi secured third place with 4.3 million units and a 17% share, supported by its POCO series, whose shipments more than doubled year-on-year following the introduction of new entry-level models. OPPO ranked fourth with 3.8 million units and a 15% share, reflecting a significant annual contraction due to softer demand and channel correction. vivo completed the top five with 2.9 million units and an 11% share, driven by new Y-series SKUs that complemented its V-series mid-range lineup. Overall, the market remains under pressure, with total shipments down slightly year on year.

Southeast Asia smartphone market shipment, 1Q22 to 3Q25

"The volatility of entry-level smartphone shipments is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, but is still a major determinant of volume share leadership," said Le Xuan Chiew, Research Manager at Omdia. "Brands such as OPPO and vivo are now prioritizing value over volume, while HONOR and Xiaomi are focusing on driving volume to expand brand penetration. A notable example is HONOR's X6c, where the brand's expanded channel coverage helped drive volumes, enabling HONOR to more than double its 3Q24 shipments."

"Following a soft 1H 2025, vendors enter the second half with healthier inventory levels and are expected to be more aggressive, including pulling forward Q3 launches," he added. "Rising BoM costs, driven largely by higher memory and storage prices, will place significant pressure on lower-priced devices. The impact on the region will be especially pronounced, given its highly price-sensitive nature, with more than 60% of smartphones shipped priced below US$200. To manage rising costs, vendors will need to balance competitive pricing with tough choices on whether to adjust prices, reduce hardware costs, or scale back marketing to protect margins."

"TRANSSION led shipments in Indonesia and the Philippines, with its competitively priced Infinix and TECNO models resonating strongly in these highly price-sensitive markets. However, rising memory and storage costs could challenge its ability to maintain such aggressive pricing and threaten its volume leadership," said Sheng Win Chow, Senior Analyst at Omdia. "In Thailand and Vietnam, Samsung maintained a commanding lead in two of its traditionally strongest markets, demonstrating resilience as it defended share against heightened competitive pressure. Samsung's earlier rollout of the A17 and A07 series played a key role in 3Q25, helping it respond quickly in the entry- and mid-range segments. Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Xiaomi took the top spot, driven by the strong September launch of the Redmi 15, including the early release of the 5G variant, highlighting its ability to deliver affordable 5G devices as mass-market adoption accelerates."

Southeast Asia's smartphone shipments and annual growth

Omdia Smartphone Market Pulse: 3Q25 Vendor 3Q25

shipments

(million) 3Q25

market share 3Q24

shipments

(million) 3Q24

market share Annual

growth Samsung 4.6 18% 4.2 16% +10% TRANSSION 4.6 18% 4.5 17% +3% Xiaomi 4.3 17% 4.0 15% +7% OPPO 3.8 15% 5.2 20% -27% vivo 2.9 11% 2.6 10% +10% Others 5.4 21% 5.4 21% 0% Total 25.6 100% 25.9 100% -1% Note: Xiaomi estimates include sub-brand POCO, and OPPO excludes OnePlus. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Omdia Smartphone Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2025

