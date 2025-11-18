Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - RoyalBaby, a 16-year professional brand of kids' bicycles, is proud to announce the launch of its "Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes" framework ahead of the holiday shopping surge. Backed by two years of refined EZ Technology, the program is a shortcut to one of childhood's biggest wins: ditching training wheels, feeling the wind on their face, and yelling "I did it!" - all in the time it takes to brew a cup of coffee and wrap a present.

RoyalBaby EZ Bikes: "Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes"

The core of the "Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes" framework is RoyalBaby's patented EZ Quick-Release Crank System, first introduced in 2023 and updated over the subsequent two years based on real-family use. RoyalBaby EZ Bikes, a bike series equipped with this system, can function as a balance-to-pedal switchable bike. The two-mode transition operations as follows:

Sliding Mode: Without pedals, children glide on two wheels to build balance through casual movement. Pedaling Mode: When ready (typically after 10 to 15 minutes of Sliding Mode use), the crank can be adjusted with a tool-free click to convert the bicycle into a standard two-wheeled pedal bike. Learning Timeline: The framework is structured to support most children in achieving independent two-wheeled riding within days, as fast as 30 minutes, based on the brand's accumulated user feedback data.

RoyalBaby EZ Quick-Release Crank System

RoyalBaby's EZ Technology incorporates design elements tailored to young riders. These include a low center of gravity to enhance stability, brake levers that are 22% shorter than industry standards to fit small hands, and a 950g magnesium alloy frame (used in the EZ Shark model) that is up to 50% lighter than steel frames - features intended to reduce physical barriers for kids learning to ride.

Maintenance-free sealed bearings in BB parts reduce wear, increase durability, and ensure smooth operation. The 950g weight of the magnesium alloy die-casting frame makes it easier for children to control, reshaping the traditional bike learning pattern with "2-in-1" fun: kids first learn to balance and ride a two-wheeler in balance bike mode, then switch to pedal bike mode.

Key Features of RoyalBaby EZ Shark

A RoyalBaby product development lead, Bear Wang, stated, "The 'Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes' framework is not focused on a rigid time requirement, but on optimizing the learning process to respect both children's learning rhythms and parents' time investment. The system is developed based on an understanding of how children acquire riding skills."

For the 2025 holiday season, RoyalBaby's EZ Switchable Bike Collection, encompassing the EZ Freestyle, EZ Stargirl, and EZ Shark models, is available for purchase on Amazon. The e-commerce platform hosts demo videos that visually walk through the "Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes" process, helping families understand how the framework supports skill-building. To further assist with the learning journey, RoyalBaby offers a "Ride-Ready Guide" featuring insights and recommendations from child development experts. Additionally, the brand provides a "Rider Licence" as a commemorative item for children who successfully master two-wheeled riding using EZ Bikes.

RoyalBaby EZ Freestyle (Left) & EZ Stargirl (Right)

"Holiday gifts are about moments - moments you'll talk about for years," said by Tony Tong, the Founder of RoyalBaby. "The day your kid learns to ride a bike is one of those moments. The 'Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes' framework doesn't just make that moment happen faster - it makes it happier. No more stress, no more training wheels, no more 'maybe next year.' This year, wrap a gift that turns 'someday' into '30 minutes.'"

RoyalBaby: Gift a Bike, Gift a Smile

All EZ Bike models meet or exceed international safety standards, including U.S. CPSC, CPSIA, and EU EN ISO 8098/ISO 4210. Design elements such as sealed, maintenance-free bearings (to prevent damage and ensure smooth operation) and non-toxic materials for paints and accessories are integrated to address safety concerns for children's products. See more details of RoyalBaby EZ Bikes on Amazon:

RoyalBaby EZ Freestyle

RoyalBaby EZ Stargirl

RoyalBaby EZ Shark

About RoyalBaby

Founded in 2009, RoyalBaby is a global children's bicycle brand with nearly 200 patents and 16 years of specialized engineering experience in children's bicycles. Its products are sold in more than 80 countries, and it maintains partnerships with non-profit charity organizations to donate bicycles to children in need. The brand also hosts "Bike Friend Day" community events to promote cycling among families. For more information on the "Learn to Ride in 30 Minutes" framework, EZ Technology, and EZ Bike Collection, visit the RoyalBaby Amazon Store or RoyalBaby's official website (www.royalbabyglobal.com).

