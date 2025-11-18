General Holdings Limited and NewOak Capital Form Strategic Joint Venture to Launch CMXG, an $800M Commodities Investment Platform

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / General Holdings Limited (GH), a Dubai International Financial Centre-based multi-strategy private investment holding company, and NewOak Capital LLC, a New York collateralized private debt asset management and structured financing and capital markets firm, today announced the formation of Common Commodities CMXG (CMXG), a vertically integrated tech-enabled commodities investment platform designed to deliver risk-controlled, scalable institutional commodity-linked real yield and growth equity to qualified global investors.

The partnership combines General Holdings' strategic capital and governance expertise with NewOak Capital's structured asset-based supply-chain financing capabilities and distribution platform. This sets the foundation for "a globally scalable, integrated and transparent institutional trade finance platform facilitating sustainable and inclusive cross-regional growth."

Strategic Capital Deployment and Fund Launch

CMXG plans to deploy approximately $800 million across diversified commodity sectors, focusing on secure structured working capital solutions, hedging facilities, and strategic investments in commodity production and trading platforms. The platform will provide financing solutions to established commodity producers, traders, and risk management platforms with demonstrable stable cash-flow generation, leveraging institutional counterparty risk management and monitoring.

The inaugural fund will establish a systematic institutional and high-net-worth channels distribution with closings targeted for the first and second quarters of 2026. The platform will commence investing following its first closing.

"We're launching CMXG at a critical inflection point in commodity markets," said Dennis Flynn, CEO of CMXG. "Global trade flows require sophisticated end-to-end secure financing solutions, and we're positioned to deliver sophisticated institutional capital with steady yield generated across multiple commodity sectors."

Three-Pillar Operating Model

CMXG will operate across three core mandates:

Investment Management - Managing separate accounts, commingled funds, and institutional vehicles

Principal Investing - Selectively taking proprietary positions in high-conviction commodity assets

Risk & Trade Finance - Originating structured working capital, receivables finance, and hedging solutions

"The commodities markets are at an inflection point," said Ron D'Vari, Executive Chairman of CMXG and founder of NewOak Capital. "Global trade flows require sophisticated financing solutions as institutional investors are seeking direct exposure to real assets with quantifiable, stable, high-yield characteristics. CMXG bridges both sides of this equation."

Aggressive Growth Trajectory

The platform projects managing over $2.5 billion in capital commitments across multiple vehicles within 24 months, supported by NewOak Capital's exclusive distribution mandate and General Holdings' operational infrastructure across seven business verticals.

Governance and Leadership

CMXG will be governed by a five-member Board of Directors chaired by Ron D'Vari (NewOak Capital), with Christopher E. O'Brien (General Holdings) serving as Vice Chairman. Dennis Flynn has been appointed CEO, with Nachi Das serving as Chief Commercial Officer.

The platform benefits from strategic and well-informed oversight through four specialized committees: Investment, Risk & Compliance, Compensation, and Audit, ensuring institutional-grade governance from inception.

Brand Identity: Connecting Markets, Globalizing Trade

Operating under the "Common Commodities" brand with the tagline "Financing the Future of Trade," CMXG positions itself as a modern, accessible platform connecting counterparties from production regions to global capital markets. The common commodities.com digital platform will serve as the hub for investor updates, fund materials, portfolio reporting, and curated market intelligence.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a Dubai International Financial Centre-based multi-strategy private investment holding company spanning fintech, commodities, real estate, small and medium enterprises, and aerospace sectors. Led by Chairman Christopher E. O'Brien, CEO Paul Scribner, President & General Counsel Gregory Man, and Chief Operating Officer Justin Inniss, General Holdings facilitates the management of complex cross-border transactions and investment structuring across MENA and North American markets. www.gh.ae

About NewOak Capital LLC

NewOak Capital LLC, headquartered in New York, is an innovative international specialty finance and asset manager, SEC-registered, and a tech-driven financing platform powered by institutional capital markets and distribution. Founded by Ron D'Vari, NewOak is powered by a proprietary data-driven financial engineering and transparency platform to offer sophisticated trade facilitation and financing solutions and stable-yield financial products. It has extensive experience in proprietary fintech solutions, end-to-end asset-based lending, structured credit, and institutional distribution through NewOak Capital Markets LLC, a member of FINRA.

www.newoak.com

