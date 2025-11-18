IXOPAY Appoints George Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth in Tokenization, Orchestration, and Compliance

Seasoned payments executive joins IXOPAY to lead global revenue strategy amid rapid growth and the rise of agentic commerce.

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / IXOPAY , a global leader in enterprise-grade payment orchestration, today announced the appointment of George Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A veteran of the payments and fintech industries, Hansen brings more than two decades of leadership experience driving growth, transformation, and customer-centric innovation at a global scale.

In his new role, Hansen will drive IXOPAY's global revenue strategy, leading sales and partnerships and aligning with marketing and customer success to support enterprise merchants and partners worldwide. His appointment reinforces IXOPAY's commitment to giving merchants full control of their payment strategy through a vendor-neutral architecture designed for scale, flexibility, and intelligence.

Hansen has held senior leadership positions at companies including American Express (NYSE: AXP), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and, most recently, ConnexPay, where he led global teams through major phases of innovation and expansion. Known for his results-driven leadership and deep expertise in digital payments, he has consistently helped organizations align growth strategy with operational excellence.

"George brings the strategic vision and operational rigor that will help IXOPAY accelerate global scale and advance our leadership in intelligent payment orchestration, tokenization, and agentic commerce," said Suzanne Rudnitzki, Interim CEO of IXOPAY. "His experience uniting revenue teams across complex organizations will be invaluable as we expand and help merchants navigate the next wave of payments innovation."

Hansen's appointment supports IXOPAY's mission to guide merchants through every stage of the payments journey - from establishing a secure, provider-agnostic tokenization foundation, to achieving full orchestration and AI-driven intelligence at scale.

His arrival follows the company's recent acquisition of Congrify , an AI-powered payments intelligence platform. The integration of Congrify with IXOPAY's orchestration, tokenization, and compliance infrastructure creates a data-driven analytics engine that optimizes decision making, enabling merchants to increase revenue, cut costs, and reduce risk, while establishing the foundation for agentic, AI-driven payments.

"IXOPAY brings together every critical piece of the modern payments puzzle - orchestration, tokenization, compliance, and intelligence - in a single place," said George Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer at IXOPAY. "My mission is to drive alignment across our global revenue functions to accelerate growth, deepen impact, and enable our customers to thrive in the era of agentic commerce."

With Hansen's appointment, IXOPAY strengthens its executive team as it continues to expand its global footprint and deliver future-ready payment infrastructure for the next wave of intelligent, autonomous transactions.

Media Contact

Mills Forni, Verdis

mills@verdis.xyz

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment orchestration platform built for the era of agentic commerce, equipping merchants and businesses with AI-driven intelligence, advanced tokenization, and the tools to power every step of their payments journey. From routing and compliance to customized modules and full-scale orchestration, IXOPAY delivers the infrastructure for faster integrations, higher approval rates, and seamless global expansion. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ixopay-appoints-george-hansen-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-acceler-1103291