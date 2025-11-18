Global Technology Distribution Council: GTDC Summit APJ 2025 Highlights the Future of Distribution, AI and the Circular Economy

Channel Executives Gain Insight on the Latest Economic, Go-To-Market and Sustainability Trends

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Regional technology channel leaders met this week for the 2nd Annual Summit APJ event, hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors. This year's conference welcomed executives from some of the world's leading distributors, vendors, analysts, media and other organizations to?converse and collaborate on several important industry topics. Summit APJ speakers emphasized the unique capabilities of distribution and how its investments will orchestrate the IT ecosystems of the future. With new technology-enabling programs, digital marketplaces and alliances with hyperscalers, distributors are empowering the current and next generation of vendors and partners.

The economic and cultural diversity of the APJ region was also acknowledged in keynote discussions and panel discussions, with speakers highlighting the distinct needs and opportunities for channel organizations in this area, as well as how distributors expand the global sales, branding and partnership opportunities for the vendor community. Providing valued support for emerging markets and innovative technologies is one of the long-proven capabilities of these vital channel orchestrators.

The APJ region has shown unexpected resilience in 2025 despite global trade tensions and shifting tariffs. Growth has been strong, with many countries posting robust GDP figures. However, that export boom was fueled by "front-loading" (firms rushing orders ahead of tariff deadlines); a drop-off is expected in countries that will be affected by those changes

"Technology distributors are force multipliers for vendors and solution providers, scaling sales and partner communities and overcoming regional and in-country challenges," said Ananth Lazarus, Managing Director of APJ for GTDC. "Their enablement programs and alliance development and integration capabilities provide strategic value that ensures success across diverse markets."

Considerable investments help distributors reshape and refine their operations and increase support for these invaluable communities.

"Distributors must continually evaluate the needs of their collective IT ecosystems and innovate to provide even greater value to their vendor and solution provider partners," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC during his opening remarks. "Our research shows that those investments are paying off as distributors evolve their capabilities to meet the future needs of channel organizations and the customers they support, especially with increasing complexities with AI and cybersecurity."

More Key Takeaways from Summit APJ

This year's event highlighted the tech ecosystem of the future and the evolving role of IT distribution, including the continued growth of the tech sector in Southeast Asia and India. Here are highlights of other insightful Summit APJ sessions:

Alex Holmes from the EIU spoke to the positive growth in the region as well as the some of the unknowns to watch for that could constrain future growth, He stressed that while emerging market opportunities and technical innovation are creating strong opportunities for the industry, executives should pay attention to potential shifts in monetary and fiscal policies and currency fluctuations that may impact those positive trends.

Sandra NG of IDC highlighted how AI has evolved from experimentation to enterprise-wide orchestration in APJ, with organizations already adopting agentic models where humans and intelligent systems act with autonomy. She also offered strategic imperatives for technology providers, emphasizing how AI, data ecosystems and distributed intelligence would create distinct competitive advantages in the future. ?

Aaron Raj of CRN Asia moderated an interactive discussion on building a successful AI strategy. The group addressed key elements of these programs, including setting expectations, overcoming challenges and collaborating on new opportunities with Corrie Briscoe of Amazon Web Services, Joseph Turner with CONTEXT, SS Lim of PTC System (S) Pte Ltd and Debdut Maiti from Lenovo. ?

Vitagliano also led an insightful "view from the top" conversation with senior distribution executives, including V.S. Hariharan, Redington Limited; Luis Lourenco, Ingram Micro; Jaideep Malhotra, TD SYNNEX; and Patrick Aronson, Westcon-Comstor. Panelists discussed investments in digital platforms and enabling innovative technologies, as well as optimizing go-to-market strategies and business operations.

Dominique Deklerck of GTDC shared updates on sustainability-related topics in a pre-day session at Summit APJ. The discussion covered recent regulatory changes and best practices for adapting to the circular economy, in addition to insight on the Digital Product Passport (DPP), EPEAT, CSRD and other related topics.

