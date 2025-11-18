MVM Partners joins as Avanzanite's first institutional investor.

Funding will scale Avanzanite's existing infrastructure in all 32 countries in Europe, propel current launches, and support further product alliances and acquisitions.

In just 3 years, Avanzanite has entered 3 strategic alliances and actively launched 3 rare disease medicines.

Avanzanite's Q3 2025 revenue tripled year-on-year and climbed over 20% quarter-on-quarter.

Avanzanite is a unique, fully integrated partner for biotech and pharma innovators seeking to market and distribute their rare disease medicines in Europe.

A new pan-European standard is being set for orphan medicine launches and patient access, with no one left behind.

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (Avanzanite), a rapidly growing commercial-stage European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced a €32 million Series A growth investment from MVM Partners (MVM), a leading global life-science private equity firm.

The announcement follows a record-breaking Q3 2025 for Avanzanite, with revenue tripling year-on-year and climbing over 20% quarter-on-quarter. This strategic funding will accelerate the expansion of Avanzanite's pan-European infrastructure and propel both current and future rare disease product launches. The capital will also enable Avanzanite to form new strategic alliances and acquire assets to expand its portfolio.

Avanzanite was built to solve Europe's rare-disease medicines access gap. Under one pan-European operation, Avanzanite brings together commercial excellence, scientific expertise, and deep functional capability across market access, pricing and reimbursement. This fully integrated approach enables biotech and pharma innovators to bring rare disease medicines to patients across all 32 European markets an area where traditional go-to-market models often fail.

"We are truly honoured to partner with MVM, a top-tier investor in life sciences. Their investment is far more than capital it demonstrates conviction in our mission and belief in the 'Champions League' team that powers Avanzanite," said Adam Plich, Founder and CEO of Avanzanite. "With MVM's support we will scale faster, expand with new partnerships and assets, and advance towards our 2032 vision of a pan-European platform with more than ten rare disease alliances setting a new European standard for orphan medicine commercialisation and patient access. While this milestone reflects how far we've come, it is just the beginning of our journey," concluded Plich.

In just three years, with three strategic alliances, Avanzanite has become the partner of choice for biotech and pharma innovators seeking to unlock the full European potential of their orphan medicines. Avanzanite's current portfolio comprises three medicines across nephrology, ophthalmology and haematology with exclusive licensing or distribution rights in countries across the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland.

MVM is investing up to €32 million from its €500 million sixth fund. In addition, MVM has reserved significant capital to drive Avanzanite's growth beyond the current round. MVM is Avanzanite's first institutional investor and joins the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Jack Tanaka, Partner at MVM commented, "For years MVM has watched promising rare disease medicines struggle to find a path to patients Avanzanite breaks this pattern. In a short space of time, Avanzanite has successfully launched multiple rare disease products. Their experienced leadership team and pan-European footprint make them the stand-out partner. We are excited to support Avanzanite in bringing more transformative therapies to patients across Europe."

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite redefines launches of rare disease medicines across Europe. Founded in 2022 and based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we partner with biotech and pharma innovators to unlock the full value of orphan medicines continent-wide. With our deep expertise in market access, we navigate Europe's complex landscape like master chess players ensuring no patient is left behind while rewarding biotech and pharma innovators for their commitment to developing breakthrough therapies. For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com

About MVM Partners

MVM has invested in high-growth healthcare businesses since 1997. With teams in Boston, London and the San Francisco Bay Area, MVM has a broad, global investment outlook spanning medical technology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, contract research and manufacturing, digital health, and other sectors of healthcare. More information can be found at www.mvm.com

