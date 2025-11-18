Imparta wins Gold for Best Use of AI in Learning at the Learning Tech Awards 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Coach® AI, Imparta's pioneering agentic sales training & enablement platform, has been awarded Gold for the Best Use of AI in Learning category at the Learning Technologies Awards 2025, described by judges as a "masterclass in driving value and impact at scale".

The annual Learning Technologies Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the global learning technology space. Imparta's back-to-back success in the AI in Learning Award category highlights its dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful, real-world learning solutions.

The judges celebrated i-Coach® AI for its visionary design and transformative impact on learning: "A truly innovative approach and a worthy Gold winner, this entry expertly blends technical excellence with a deep understanding of learning and performance enablement for sales professionals. Imparta's i-Coach AI represents a thoughtful and sophisticated innovation in the field and a masterclass in driving value and impact at scale."

Richard Barkey, CEO and Founder of Imparta Ltd., said:

"We're incredibly proud to be recognised once again for the innovation and impact of i-Coach® AI. While much of AI in sales still relies on generic LLM wrappers that generate content or summaries, i-Coach® AI was built differently from the start. It's a truly sales-aware, agentic system that understands the seller, the deal, and the next best intervention. By combining our sales research with advanced assessments, proactive coaching and sales support, i-Coach® AI develops real judgment and capability where it matters most. It adds value to a range of Sales Enablement platforms and closes the loop with training.

Winning Gold for Best Use of AI reflects the vision and dedication of the Imparta team, and the partnership of our clients who are using i-Coach® AI to achieve measurable commercial impact at scale."

Megan Andrew, Head of Platform & AI at Imparta, added:

"Whilst most of the market rushed to bolt chatbot interfaces onto existing tools, we took a different path. Over the past two years, we've focused on building an agentic architecture, developing RAG systems grounded in Imparta's proprietary research, and exploring how to make AI genuinely proactive in the sales process. As a result of this design choice, our clients are now experiencing a tangible performance impact, including an average $146k/ year uplift in revenue per user and a 1600% ROI. Our goal has never been superficial efficiency gains, but to drive substantive, lasting changes in seller behaviour and capability."

As the only sales training company to win a technology award for the second consecutive year, Imparta's achievement underscores its unique ability to blend expertise in sales training with groundbreaking AI technology. Imparta remains committed to driving innovation and helping clients achieve measurable business outcomes.

About Imparta

Imparta is a global leader in performance improvement for Sales, CX and Leadership. Imparta's 25 years of research and experience with leading global organisations allows it to deliver:

The skills to win: Imparta's modern, research-based methodology equips sellers to make sense of each situation, choose the right response, and deliver results based on 180+ best practice skill modules.

Embedded at scale: Imparta's expert designers, consultants and trainers help you assess, develop, coach, and continuously improve sales capabilities at scale, globally, in local language.

Powered by agentic AI: i-Coach® AI is an agentic solution that delivers proactive and personalised assessment, learning, coaching and task support for every user, integrated into your AI infrastructure.

Together, these elements allow organisations to assess, develop, coach, practice, and continuously improve sales capabilities at global scale, while tracking results and adjusting as the team and markets evolve. They can be used to plug gaps in sales enablement, or to build an entire enablement solution.

If you would like to discuss the award, i-Coach® AI, or Imparta's offerings, please contact us or call +44 (0) 20 3743 3021 (UK) or +1 (516) 595 0020 (US).

