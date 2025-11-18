Armstrong International to Double Heat Pump Production Capacity in Herstal, Belgium

Updated project scope to produce 100 MW of industrial high-temperature heat pumps by 2027

HERSTAL, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong International, a global leader in thermal utility solutions, is updating its plans for the expansion of its manufacturing site in Herstal, Belgium. Initially planned for an annual production of 50 MW of industrial high-temperature heat pumps, the project is being adapted to double its capacity to 100 MW per year by 2027.

The decision to further expand the project follows continued market momentum in industrial decarbonization, supported by the European Commission's Innovation Fund, which plans to subsidize €1 billion to decarbonize industrial process heat by supporting projects that will electrify process heat using heat pumps and waste heat recovery.

"This is a significant investment for our team and a reflection of our long-term commitment to decarbonizing industry and advancing the global energy transition," said Kurt Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong International. "As demand for industrial high-temperature heat pumps continues to grow, the Herstal expansion strengthens our position as a global manufacturer capable of meeting that demand, further complementing our production capabilities in the United States and India, as well as our established operations in China and Mexico."

Armstrong finalized the acquisition of the industrial site this summer, which included a 3,700 m² production area scheduled for refurbishment as part of the project. The updated design expands this area to 7,000 m² to accommodate the new production line.

The refurbishment and expansion of the facility, located across from Armstrong's current site in Herstal, will begin in 2026. Designed as an exemplary industrial site for the sustainable solutions offered by the group, the future factory will integrate sustainable technologies (geothermal energy, solar panels, water recovery, etc.). The facility will also include administrative offices, a high-temperature heat pump test bench and a training center; all demonstrating Armstrong's commitment to innovation and energy transition.

The new facility is expected to create approximately 77 direct jobs in Herstal and an additional 300 indirect jobs across the European value chain, supporting regional industry growth and the broader clean-energy transition.

Speaking on the market dynamics driving the expansion, Rossen Ivanov, EMEA Managing Director, Armstrong International, highlighted the growing impact of European policy support and the rise of large-scale decarbonization projects across the region.

"The new European Industrial Heat auction mechanism provides the additional funding to achieve the shorter payback periods expected by industrial plants," said Ivanov. "While it doesn't replace traditional financing, it rewards companies that have already prepared these projects, helping bring more installations online by 2030 and strengthening market confidence in the technology's efficiency and reliability."

Ivanov noted that, alongside growing demand from industrial customers, Armstrong is increasingly engaged in district heating projects that recover excess heat from industrial sites, data centers, and hydrogen electrolysers to supply both urban centers and other industrial facilities. "Our 1-megawatt heat pumps bring modularity to these projects-reducing costs while enhancing reliability and flexibility for capacity management as needs evolve," said Ivanov.

By 2027, Armstrong's worldwide manufacturing capacity for industrial high-temperature heat pumps is expected to reach 250 MW/year, positioning the company to meet growing global demand for decarbonization solutions.

