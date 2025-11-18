ING Group: ING Bank Slaski takes full control of Goldman Sachs TFI by acquiring remaining 55% stake

ING Bank Slaski takes full control of Goldman Sachs TFI by acquiring remaining 55% stake

ING announced today that ING Bank Slaski has reached an agreement with Goldman Sachs on the full acquisition of the Polish asset management company Goldman Sachs TFI. ING already owns 45% of the company and with acquiring the remaining 55% stake it brings its ownership to 100%.

"As we observe both the growing affluence of Polish customers and important demographic shifts, we see that customers are more often looking for alternatives to traditional saving products. We want to meet their needs in a simple, digital and safe way," said Michal Boleslawski, CEO of ING Bank Slaski. "We are placing increasing emphasis on Private Banking and investment solutions. Taking over full control of Goldman Sachs TFI further reinforces our position in the investment and retirement markets. Under the ING brand, we want to offer clients a comprehensive range of solutions - from deposits to investment products".

Pinar Abay, global head of Retail Banking and member of ING Group's Management Board Banking commented: "This transaction underscores our ambition to accelerate growth, increase impact and deliver value. Within our Growing the Difference strategy, we take this opportunity to improve our product offering in this important market and further diversify our income."

Goldman Sachs TFI serves over 736,000 clients, managing open mutual funds within various asset classes and dedicated asset management portfolios. With a market share of around 12%, it holds the second position in the Polish market in terms of assets under management of capital market mutual funds. Assets under management in scope of the transaction amount to PLN 48 billion.

ING Bank Slaski holds the current 45% of Goldman Sachs TFI since 2019, via its subsidiary ING Investment Holding. Goldman Sachs Asset Management became a 55% shareholder of Goldman Sachs TFI in Poland following its acquisition of NN Investment Partners in 2022. ING has signed a preliminary sale purchase agreement for the 55% stake in Goldman Sachs TFI for PLN 396 million (approximately €93 million at the relevant exchange rate). ING expects that the transaction will reduce ING Bank Slaski's consolidated total capital ratio and Tier 1 ratio by approximately 34 bps. The transaction will have a minimal impact on ING Group's CET1 ratio. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

ING Bank Slaski is one of the largest banks in Poland. It serves over five million retail and corporate clients via its digital channels and its nationwide network of branches. As of end September 2025 customer deposits amounted to PLN 230 billion, while customer loans amounted to PLN 177 billion, making ING Bank Slaski the third biggest bank in Poland. ING Bank Slaski is part of ING Group, which holds 75% of the shares, with the remaining 25% held by minority shareholders through its listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

ING PROFILE

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

ING aims to put sustainability at the heart of what we do. Our policies and actions are assessed by independent research and ratings providers, which give updates on them annually. ING's ESG rating by MSCI has been upgraded from 'AA' to 'AAA' in October 2025. As of June 2025, in Sustainalytics' view, ING's management of ESG material risk is 'Strong' with an ESG risk rating of 18.0 (low risk). ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers. Here are some examples: Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. Society is transitioning to a low-carbon economy. So are our clients, and so is ING. We finance a lot of sustainable activities, but we still finance more that's not. Follow our progress on ing.com/climate.

