Dienstag, 18.11.2025
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 07:48 Uhr
Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global Launches New Seawool Blend for the US Market

TAINAN, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, a leading innovator in sustainable fibers, today announced a newly developed fiber blend specially made for the US market. The blend uses 40% of its signature eco-fiber made from recycled oyster shells and ocean plastics, Seawool®, combined with 60% cotton, and is specially made to balance cost-effectiveness with sustainability.

Eddie Wang, Founder and CEO of Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, commented: "Seawool® is our 'emerald from the ocean' - a sustainable material born from upcycled oyster shells and engineered for everyday comfort. With our new 60/40 cotton-Seawool® blend, we're showing that circular textile innovation can scale globally to empower our US customers while creating new possibilities for today's consumers."

Cost-effectiveness, sustainability and odor resistance

With growing demand in the US for cost-effective and eco-conscious fabrics, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global's newly formulated cotton-Seawool® blend delivers the comfort and familiarity of cotton while incorporating Seawool®'s odor resistance and performance benefits. Major US retail brands have already incorporated Seawool® into garments, demonstrating the value this material mix can bring to outdoor, athletic and lifestyle garment manufacturers seeking innovative, sustainable materials.

Seawool®: Circular innovation from waste to performance

Seawool® is Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global's proprietary material made by collecting discarded oyster shells and reclaiming recycled plastic bottles, then transforming these into a textile fiber that is functionally high-performing and environmentally conscious.

Seawool® stands out for several advantages:

  • Odor-resistant: Improved odor resistance compared to pure cotton garments
  • Thermal regulation: Uses oyster-shell powder as a low-thermal-conductivity material for maintaining temperature stability
  • Sustainable production at scale: The company currently produces 2,500 tons of Seawool® annually, repurposing approximately 500 tons of oyster shells
  • Cost advantage: One-tenth the cost of down and one-twentieth the cost of high-grade wool

By integrating Seawool® into a cotton blend, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is positioning this innovation for mainstream lifestyle and outerwear adoption - beyond premium high-performance garments.

Creating a more sustainable fashion industry

Coinciding with the global sustainability agenda of COP30 this month, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is also highlighting how the fashion and textile industries can reduce environmental impact while continuing to create more and more value - by catering to eco-conscious consumers who seek sustainable options. The company's cotton-Seawool® blend and core principles of circularity are key examples of how the industry can leverage innovation for progress.

With the launch of the new Seawool® blend, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable innovation in the textile industry and supporting global brands in developing next-generation fabrics that combine performance, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit: https://hansglobaltextile.net/.

About Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global

Founded in 2010 and based in Tainan, Taiwan, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is a leading innovator in sustainable textiles. Best known for its proprietary, patented Seawool® material-made from discarded oyster shells and recycled PET bottles-the company delivers high-performance fabrics with natural softness, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. As a Bluesign®-certified manufacturer, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global helps global apparel brands adopt circular, eco-friendly textiles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825845/54651.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762114/Creative_tech___Hans_global______1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creative-tech-textile--hans-global-launches-new-seawool-blend-for-the-us-market-302618114.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
