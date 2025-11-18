TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 September 2025

18 November 2025

Interim results for the six-months ended 30 September 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (" TFIF" or "the Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company whose investment objective is to deliver income for shareholders by investing in less liquid asset-backed securities ("ABS"), is pleased to announce its Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 September 2025.

Financial highlights

NAV return per ordinary share of 5.90% (FY 31 March 2025: 13.61%)

Dividends declared of 4p for the period ended 30 September 2025, in line with the period target of 8p per annum and before payment of the final, balancing dividend at the year end

Total net assets increased to £867.57m (FY 31 March 2025: £843.79m)

The Company has traded at an average premium to NAV of 1.27% during the period, in contrast to the wider sector trading at a discount

Portfolio highlights

Positive performance across all securitised sectors as spreads tightened supported by strong demand and fundamentals

Collaterised Loan Obligations ("CLOs") and Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") were the best performing sectors in the portfolio returning 8% and 6.8% respectively

Allocation to new opportunities during the period in CLO equity and BB-rated tranches offering more attractive risk-adjusted returns

Portfolio book yield of 12.51% and mark-to-market yield of 10.30% at the end of the period

Performance across the portfolio reflects the strength of both income and mark-to-market gains, with portfolio carry the dominant driver of returns

Since the period end, and as previously announced, the Company held its triannual Realisation Opportunity as well as a Placing, Offer for Subscription and Open Offer of new Ordinary Shares (the "Issue") in October. The Company received gross demand of £42.4m in relation to the issue with all 13,408,436 Ordinary Shares elected for realisation used to satisfy demand and a further £27.6m raised through the issuance of 24,968,635 new Ordinary Shares at a Subscription Price of 110.50p. This brings the total amount of new funds raised since the start of the financial year to £64.3m (net).

Outlook

Despite continued political and fiscal uncertainty, strong supply and demand for ABS remains. Proposed regulatory changes in Europe are likely to further underpin that demand from banks and insurance companies over the longer term.

From an asset allocation perspective, the Portfolio Manager sees the best relative value in bank-issued ABS - BB rated and selective equity tranches of European CLOs - which offer an attractive premium compared to traditional corporate credit. There is also a growing opportunity set in privately-placed high-yield ABS transactions, where quality has improved and risk-adjusted returns look appealing.

As outlined at the recent Realisation Opportunity, the Company has widened its investment universe since the period end to consider opportunities outside of Europe in both Australia and the US. Both offer complementary exposures and diversification benefits to the existing portfolio while offering the potential for capital and income generation.

Looking forward, higher-yielding ABS and CLOs should be the main drivers of performance for the portfolio and offer investors protection against mark-to-market volatility.

Commenting on the results, Bronwyn Curtis OBE, Chair, said: "The first half of the financial year has been another successful period for the Company, delivering on its investment objective for shareholders, trading at an average 1.27% premium to NAV and issuing £64.3m of shares (year-to-date) in response to strong market demand.

As the ABS asset class continues to grow, the Company is in a strong position to take advantage of investment opportunities, whilst maintaining its disciplined investment style, in order to continue to deliver a consistent income for shareholders. "

Aza Teeuwen, Portfolio Manager, TFIF said: "As both supply and demand have increased in the sector, with European ABS issuance at €119bn year-to-date, our focus remains on allocating to high-quality, higher yielding floating-rate assets - particularly Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities ("RMBS") and CLOs from established lenders in Western Europe. Our preference remains for short-duration assets, providing us with a liquid and flexible portfolio.

Looking forward, we expect supply to remain healthy for the rest of the year with favourable conditions for European ABS supported by a more stable interest rate environment."

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

SUMMARY INFORMATION

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)

The Company

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") is a closed-ended investment company whose shares ("Ordinary Shares", being the sole share class) are listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company was incorporated in Guernsey on 11 January 2013. The Company has been included in the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 Index since 16 September 2022.

Investment Objective and Investment Policy

The Company's investment objective is to generate attractive risk adjusted returns principally through income distributions. During the period ended 30 September 2025, the Company's investment policy was to invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK and European Asset-Backed Securities ("ABS"). At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17 October 2025, the Shareholders approved a change in the investment policy of the Company to invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK, European, US and Australian ABS. The Company maintains a portfolio largely diversified by the issuer, it being anticipated that the portfolio will comprise at least 50 ABS at all times.

Total Target Returns*

During the period ended 30 September 2025, the Company had a target annual net total Net Asset Value ("NAV") return of between 6% and 9% per annum and since the year ended 31 March 2023, an annual target dividend each financial year of 8% of the Issue Price (the equivalent of 8 pence per year, per Ordinary Share). Effective 1 October 2025, the Board determined that a target return relative to the Sterling Overnight Indexed Average ("SONIA") rate published by the Bank of England would be more appropriate for the Company. Accordingly, from this date, the Company has targeted and will continue to target a net total return of SONIA rate plus 6% to 8% per annum. Total NAV return per Ordinary Share refers to the total gain from the Company, which includes the increase or decrease in the Company's value (capital gains) and the income generated from dividends, whilst reinvesting the dividends paid back into the NAV per Ordinary Share to purchase additional shares at each ex-dividend date during the period/year.

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges for the period ended 30 September 2025 have been calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies (the "AIC") recommended methodology. The ongoing charges for the period ended 30 September 2025 were 0.93% (30 September 2024: 0.85%).

Premium

As at 7 November 2025, the premium to NAV had moved to 1.67%. The estimated NAV per Ordinary Share and mid-market share price stood at 110.16p and 112.00p, respectively.

Published NAV

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") is responsible for calculating the NAV per Ordinary Share of the Company. The unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share will be calculated as at the close of business on the last business day of every week and the last business day of every month by the Administrator and will be announced by a Regulatory News Service the following business day. The basis for determining the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share can be found in note 5.

* The Issue Price being £1.00. This is an annual target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that this target will be met or that the Company shall continue to pay any dividends at all. This annual target return should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual current or future results. The Company's actual return will depend upon a number of factors, including the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding and the Company's total expense ratio, as defined by the AIC's ongoing charges methodology. Potential investors should decide for themselves whether or not any potential return is reasonable and achievable in deciding whether to invest in or retain or increase their investment in the Company. Further details on the Company's financial risk management can be found in note 17.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

NAV per Ordinary Share As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 111.98p 112.83p Share Price As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 114.00p 111.60p Total Net Assets As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 £867.57 million £843.79 million Total NAV Return per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 5.90% 13.61% Dividends Declared per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 4.00p 11.07p Dividends Paid per Ordinary Share For the six-month period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 7.07p 9.96p Ordinary Shares in Issue As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 774.79 million 747.84 million Repurchase Agreement Borrowing As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 0.75% 0.50% Number of Positions in the Portfolio As at 30 September 2025 As at 31 March 2025 210 206 Average Premium/(Discount) For the six-month period ended 30 September 2025 For the year ended 31 March 2025 1.27% (3.87%)

Please see the 'Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures' for definitions how the above financial highlights are calculated.

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

Bronwyn Curtis OBE

In my capacity as Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, I am pleased to present my report on the Company's progress for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025 (the "reporting period").

Investment Performance

The six months to 30 September 2025 represented another strong period for the Company, as favourable technical conditions and resilient underlying collateral continued to support European securitised markets. The total return of the Company's NAV per Ordinary Share was 5.90% for the period. At the start of the reporting period, the Company paid the fourth quarter dividend for the previous financial year of 5.07p per Ordinary Share, which meant that the Company paid a total dividend of 11.07p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025, a record dividend since inception. The Company has subsequently maintained its dividend policy, declaring another two dividends of 2p per Ordinary Share in respect of the current reporting period.

The strategy of investing in higher yielding, floating rate ABS in a higher interest rate environment has enabled the Company to deliver these attractive dividends, as substantially all excess investment income is paid out each year.

The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share decreased marginally from 112.83p to 111.98p (after dividend payments) over the reporting period, equating to a total NAV return per Ordinary Share of 5.90%, after payment of dividends. At the end of the period, the Ordinary Shares traded at a premium to NAV of 1.80% and the Company has issued 26,950,000 million Ordinary Shares during the period to satisfy strong demand. The portfolio again experienced no defaults or material interest deferrals, continuing a strong credit performance record since inception in 2013.

Dividend

The Company aims to distribute all its investment income to ordinary shareholders. The Company is currently targeting quarterly payments equivalent to an annual dividend of at least 8 pence per year. The fourth quarter dividend is used to distribute residual income (if any), generated in the year. Dividends paid by the Company in the reporting period totalled 5.07p per Ordinary Share in line with expectations.

The Company has successfully met and exceeded its annual target dividend every year since its Initial Public Offering, with the following chart showing the Company's dividends declared per Ordinary Share in respect of each financial year.

Premium/Discount and Share Capital Management

The wider investment company market has continued to see trading at historically wide discounts across the board, whilst the Company traded an average premium to NAV of 1.27%. The Board constantly monitors the premium or discount to NAV and the Company issued 26,950,000 Ordinary Shares into strong demand and has not bought back any shares in this reporting period.

The Company's triennial realisation opportunity ("Realisation Opportunity") took place in October 2025, after the period end, whereby Shareholders may elect to realise some or all of their holdings of Ordinary Shares. The Company also announced a Placing, Offer for Subscription and Open Offer of new Ordinary Shares, as the Board and Portfolio Manager are continuing to see positive investment opportunities in a growing market.

I am delighted that, as announced on 24 October 2025, the Company received £42.4m gross demand in relation to the issue. As 13,408,436 Ordinary Shares were elected for realisation in the 2025 Realisation Opportunity, this resulted in a net issuance of 24,968,635 Ordinary Shares at a subscription price of 110.50 pence per share. This brought the total new funds raised through the net issuance of equity since the beginning of the financial year to £64.3m.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), together with an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), was held after period end on 17 October 2025 at the offices of the Company's Administrator, with all resolutions duly passed, including the changes to the Company's Investment Policy.

Market Overview

European credit and securitised markets have remained active, supported by improving macroeconomic stability and strong investor demand for income-generating assets.

Primary issuance in European ABS reached a post-Global Financial Crisis ("GFC") record of €119 billion year-to-date, while Collateralised Loan Obligation ("CLO") issuance exceeded €46 billion. The Board recognises the growing opportunity set for the Portfolio Manager across asset classes and jurisdictions, with the European ABS market now approaching €600 billion in size, fuelled by expanding bank ABS supply (banks are increasingly using ABS as a traditional funding tool again, following the end of quantitative easing).

Following credit spread volatility related to the US tariff announcements, ABS and CLO spreads tightened over the summer months, reflecting robust demand despite significant net new supply. Collateral performance across European consumer and mortgage pools remains resilient, with arrears near historic lows and labour markets continuing to underpin household balance sheets.

The Board notes the Portfolio Manager's disciplined approach to portfolio construction and prudent risk management, including selective profit-taking in tighter sectors and re-deployment into higher-yielding CLO equity and mezzanine tranches. As detailed in the Portfolio Manager's report, leverage remained modest at around 1%, while portfolio yields remained strong at 12.51% book yield and 10.30% mark-to-market yield, ensuring the Company remains well-positioned to continue delivering its income objectives.

Sector Overview

The listed investment company sector has experienced another year of significant challenge. Following a decade of strong growth and material net issuance between 2013 and 2022, the past three years have been marked by contraction. Investor demand across much of the sector has remained subdued, leading to widespread share buybacks, tender offers and liquidations. As a result, 2025 has already set a new record for capital returned to shareholders, surpassing 2024, which itself was the highest level recorded since 2000.

These dynamics have been driven by persistent discounts to net asset value, despite some narrowing compared with the lows of 2024. The improvement has likely been the result of buybacks and activist pressure rather than renewed investor appetite. Calls for greater scale and liquidity from investors have further intensified, prompting consolidation and merger activity across the sector. Activism has also become a prominent feature, with boards facing increasing scrutiny over strategy, viability and their company's share price discount to NAV.

Against this challenging backdrop, the Company has been one of the few exceptions. Throughout the majority of the period, the Company's Ordinary Shares have traded at a premium to NAV, enabling us to issue new shares to meet strong investor demand. This stands in sharp contrast to the broader sector, where most companies have been forced to shrink. While our position remains strong, the Board is mindful of the pressures facing the sector and continues to monitor developments closely. We remain committed to ensuring that the Company is well placed to navigate future challenges and sustain its long-term success.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises the importance of ESG factors in both investment management and in wider society, and has appointed the Portfolio Manager to advise it in relation to all aspects relevant to the Company's portfolio. Throughout the period, the Portfolio Manager has continued to work extensively on engaging with issuers to improve disclosure.

The Portfolio Manager has engaged on 42 occasions with issuers on ESG factors during the reporting period, with a particular focus on the provisions of lenders to support residential mortgage holders who are classified as vulnerable, and reaching maturities on mortgages issued prior to the GFC. Furthermore, the Portfolio Manager has conducted extended due diligence on unsecured consumer lenders, where it has observed performance divergence between geography and vintage.

On the environmental side, the focus of the Portfolio Manager continues to be the decarbonisation pathway and carbon reporting. In CLO transactions specifically, the Portfolio Manager noted an increase in the number of managers disclosing carbon data on their deals, and has engaged in assessing the consistency behind the data. An increasing proportion of CLO transactions now have exclusions for EU Paris-aligned benchmarks in the documentation, which allows investors to assess their alignment to net zero goals.

Outlook

The Board supports the Portfolio Manager's view that, while European and UK credit fundamentals remain resilient, macro and political developments are likely to dominate market sentiment in the near term.

Concerns around the UK government's fiscal trajectory, the re-emergence of government lockdowns in the United States, and uncertainty ahead of the French budget have together contributed to renewed volatility in long-dated government bond markets. This volatility reinforces the attractiveness of the Company's short-duration, floating-rate exposure, where carry remains the key driver of returns and mark-to-market sensitivity is limited.

As detailed in the Prospectus published on 1 October 2025, the Company believes that both the US and Australian markets provide complementary exposure to the Company's current European focus which could enhance portfolio diversification while offering potential for capital and income generation. Allocations to these asset classes will continue to be guided by the Portfolio Manager's disciplined credit selection process and focus on downside protection.

With securitised spreads well-supported by persistent institutional demand, and regulatory developments expected to enhance long-term capital flows into the sector, the Board remains confident that the Company is well-positioned to continue meeting its income and total return objectives. The Board will continue to monitor economic developments and remains fully supportive of the Portfolio Manager's strategy of maintaining a liquid, flexible, and low leveraged portfolio, focused on high-quality, income-generating securitised assets.

I would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continuing support and for sharing our confidence as a Board in the Portfolio Manager and the change in the investment policy.

Bronwyn Curtis OBE

Chair

17 November 2025

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REPORT

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, in our capacity as Portfolio Manager to the Company, are pleased to present our report on the Company's progress for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025.

Investment Background

European credit markets maintained their strong momentum through the six months to 30 September 2025, despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop characterised by mixed growth signals and elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

While volatility around tariff announcements in April 2025 created temporary market dislocation, sentiment and activity rebounded strongly from May 2025 onwards. By the end of the period, primary market volumes across securitised products had exceeded post-GFC records, supported by robust technical demand and solid underlying collateral performance.

Central banks globally have continued on the loosening cycle. The European Central Bank ("ECB") and Bank of England ("BoE") have both signalled that current rates are likely at or near their terminal levels, while continuing to emphasise data dependency and caution on the timing of any future rate cuts. The rates market, as of 1 October 2025, expects one or potentially two more 0.25% rate cuts in the next 12 months from the BoE, but a maximum of just one further cut from the ECB. The Federal Reserve's ("Fed") rate cuts in the second half of 2025 helped stabilise broader risk sentiment and supported risk assets globally.

European macro data has remained balanced, with manufacturing activity subdued in Germany and France but with stronger consumer indicators in peripheral economies. Euro area Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") growth for Q2 and Q3 2025 was marginally positive, underpinned by resilient labour markets and gradually improving real wage growth.

In securitised markets, European ABS issuance reached c.€119 billion year-to-date, already the highest level since the GFC, while CLO issuance totalled over €46 billion, excluding an additional circa €40 billion of CLO refinancings. Supply was diverse across jurisdictions and asset classes, with particularly strong activity in consumer and auto ABS, and an increasing contribution from bank issuers in Europe.

Investor demand has remained solid, reflecting the relative value of ABS and CLO spreads versus corporate credit and covered bonds. Mezzanine tranches in particular have seen strong participation from asset managers and pension funds, with oversubscription ratios often exceeding 5-8× on new deals.

Collateral performance has continued to hold up well across both consumer and mortgage assets. European mortgage arrears remain near historic lows, while consumer loan delinquencies have stabilised after rising modestly in 2024. We do however see - and have expected - a degree of performance tiering between prime borrowers and lower income/non-prime borrowers, as the cost of living increases continue to disproportionately impact the weakest consumers. Corporate fundamentals remain resilient, and despite isolated defaults within leveraged-loan collateral pools, performance remains well within expectations.

Performance Review

Performance over the period was positive across all securitised sectors. Spreads continued to tighten through the summer months, aided by persistent inflows into the asset class and a lack of meaningful deterioration in collateral metrics.

Within CLOs, B-rated tranches delivered total returns of approximately 8% during the period, benefiting from both spread compression and refinancings. CLO equity positions also performed well as distributions exceeded expectations, supported by healthy collateral cashflows. We expect especially the first quarter 2025 vintage to perform well as CLO managers were able to ramp up the portfolio during the risk-off period following the US tariff announcements in April 2025. After CLOs, the best performing sector in the portfolio was Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") with 6.8% of return, with the majority of that return being the result of income.

The supply-demand balance in European ABS markets remains supportive of spreads, with new-issue spreads on senior UK Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities ("RMBS") and prime consumer ABS reaching their tightest levels of the year in September 2025. Nevertheless, the portfolio management team has maintained a disciplined approach to risk, taking profits on positions where spread tightening appeared overdone, and reallocating proceeds into new opportunities in CLO equity and BB-rated tranches offering more attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Secondary trading volumes remained healthy across both ABS and CLOs, driven by rotation into new issuance and re-risking among institutional investors. Market liquidity has remained robust, aided by strong participation from dealers and bank treasuries, which continue to allocate to AAA-rated tranches for balance sheet purposes. In September 2025, we did note an increase in Bid Wanted In Competition ("BWIC") activities from US and UK hedge funds, selling lower rated, Spanish and Italian consumer ABS and underperforming CLOs likely to crystalise profits.

Overall, performance across the Company's holdings reflected the strength of both income and mark-to-market gains. Portfolio carry remains the dominant driver of returns, while mark-to-market volatility during the brief April 2025 sell-off was more than offset by gains in subsequent months.

Portfolio Allocation

During the reporting period, the portfolio management team continued to focus on high-quality, higher-yielding floating-rate assets, particularly CLO BB-rated and equity tranches, alongside selective investments in consumer & Auto ABS and RMBS.

Our focus has continued to be on secured risk such as mortgages and senior secured corporate loans through the CLO market, with an overweight exposure to Western Europe. The team has looked to fund these investments through the sale of BB and B rated consumer ABS from Spain and Germany, where collateral performance has disappointed and additionally has sold out of the remaining Office Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities ("CMBS") exposure in September 2025, as vacancy levels across offices in Europe continue to increase.

Leverage remained modest at approximately 1% throughout the reporting period, but we retain the flexibility to increase gearing should compelling opportunities arise. Running income remained strong throughout the reporting period, with overall book yields broadly stable, ending the period at 12.51% and a mark-to-market yield of 10.30%.

The investment approach remains anchored in secured collateral from established European lenders, with an emphasis on maintaining liquidity and limiting spread duration. We continue to actively manage refinancing and reinvestment risk in the CLO market and have taken the opportunity to redeem positions where CLO managers have not reduced beta in portfolios.

While spreads are now tight across most sectors, the yield premium relative to corporate bonds remains compelling, and we continue to see strong technical support for securitised products.

Looking forward, we expect supply to remain healthy through to the end of the calendar year, particularly in CLOs, SRT transactions and private RMBS. With interest rates now expected to remain stable for an extended period, the environment for carry-driven returns in European ABS appears favourable. The Company remains well positioned to capture opportunities from both new issuance and secondary market rotation, while preserving its focus on capital preservation, liquidity, and income generation.

ESG

The ESG landscape of the ABS market continues to evolve. We have continued to engage with RMBS and ABS issuers on Scope 3 financed emissions and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), prioritising SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The engagement with CLO managers continues to focus on loan exclusions at a portfolio level, and ongoing reporting with reference to the collateral pool. As the regulatory landscape carries on evolving, we have engaged, throughout the reporting period, with managers on maintaining compliance with European regulation, and the response has been positive.

Outlook

Political developments and fiscal policy have once again become dominant drivers of market sentiment as we move into the final quarter of 2025. In the UK, concerns around the government's growing fiscal deficit and the rising cost of gilt issuance have reintroduced volatility at the long end of the curve, with ten-year gilt yields retracing much of the compression seen earlier in the summer. This has spilled over into broader rate markets, with similar moves in other sovereign curves as investors reassess debt sustainability across developed economies.

In the US, renewed government shutdown measures following the re-emergence of health-related disruptions in several states have temporarily dampened activity and heightened the divergence between services and manufacturing, putting pressure on the growth and inflation outlook. The response from the Fed has been measured, but the combination of slower growth and continued fiscal expansion has fuelled further steepening of the US yield curve. With the Fed's independence called into question, we think volatility is likely to persist.

Meanwhile, political uncertainty in Europe has risen with ongoing French volatility, where the latest polling points to another fragmented outcome and renewed fiscal debate around deficit rules. Collectively, these factors have kept volatility elevated in long-dated government bonds, reinforcing our conviction that short-dated and floating-rate credit continues to offer a more stable and attractive return profile in the medium term.

Consumers and corporates are generally well positioned, supported by resilient labour markets, although we remain cautious on newer lenders and vulnerable borrower segments, where collateral performance could lag if economic data softens further. The near-term technical in securitised markets remains healthy, with strong demand from institutional buyers. We see the best relative value in bank-issued ABS and BB-rated and selective equity tranches of European CLOs, where spreads continue to offer an attractive premium over other traditional corporate credit.

We also note a growing opportunity set in privately placed high-yield ABS transactions, where improved structural features and strong collateral quality are generating appealing risk-adjusted returns. While issuance remains robust, we expect to see some fatigue emerge in certain segments such as UK mezzanine RMBS; after a prolonged period of spread tightening.

Despite this, the broader supply-demand dynamic remains supportive and proposed regulatory changes for banks and insurance companies are likely to underpin further demand for simple, transparent and standardised ("STS") ABS and AAA-rated CLOs in the long run. With fiscal uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and policy divergence all contributing to cross-asset volatility, we continue to favour liquid and flexible portfolio positioning, with a clear preference for short-duration, floating-rate assets backed by high-quality collateral.

While the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside and further spread compression appears limited, the high-running carry provided by ABS and CLOs should remain the principal driver of returns and continue to offer effective protection against mark-to-market volatility.

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

17 November 2025

TOP TWENTY HOLDINGS

as at 30 September 2025

Percentage of Net Asset Value Nominal/ Asset-Backed Fair Value Security Shares Security Sector* £ VSK HOLDINGS LTD '4 C7-1' VAR 30/11/2056 4,500,000 RMBS 43,405,181 5.00 WILMSLOW ASSET BACKED SEUCIRITES SR 1 CL B FLTG RT 26,897,000 RMBS 26,900,631 3.10 UK MORTGAGES CORP FDG DAC KPF1 A 0.0% 31/07/2070 21,124,288 RMBS 25,750,508 2.97 UK MORTGAGES CORPORATE F 'KPF4 A' 0.00% 30/11/2070 21,695,373 RMBS 19,770,234 2.28 LLOYDS BANK PLC FRN 19/11/2029 16,750,000 SRT 17,185,299 1.98 DEUTSCHE BANK AG/CRAFT 202 '1X CLN' FRN 21/11/2033 22,000,000 SRT 17,125,076 1.97 SYON SECURITIES 19-1 B CLO FLT 19/07/2026 14,843,334 RMBS 15,033,328 1.73 EQTY. RELEASE FNDG. NO 5 '5 B' FRN 14/07/2050 16,500,000 RMBS 14,857,326 1.71 UKDAC MTGE 'KPF3 A' 0.0% 31/7/2070 15,645,635 RMBS 13,413,019 1.55 BBVA CONSUMO FTA '1 D' FRN 21/08/2038 13,588,432 Consumer ABS 12,015,483 1.38 RRE 8 LOAN MANAGEMENT DESIGNATED AC BDS 15/07/2040 13,000,000 CLO 11,611,568 1.34 ARMADA EURO CLO IV DAC '4X FR' FRN 15/01/2038 12,500,000 CLO 11,030,290 1.27 TULPENHUIS 0.0% 18/04/2051 11,124,894 RMBS 9,104,900 1.05 TIKEHAU CLO XII DAC '12X F' FRN 20/10/2038 10,000,000 CLO 8,733,399 1.01 SYON SECS. 2020-2 DAC '2 B' FRN 17/12/2027 8,018,362 RMBS 8,645,013 1.00 MILTONIA MTG. FIN. SRL '1 D' FRN 28/04/2062 10,000,000 RMBS 8,615,420 0.99 UK MORTGAGES CORP FDG DAC KPF2 A 0.0% 31/07/2070 7,279,203 RMBS 8,492,006 0.98 INVESCO EURO CLO IX DAC '9X FR' FRN 20/07/2038 9,750,000 CLO 8,319,644 0.96 HIGHWAYS 2021 PLC '1X D' FRN 18/11/2026 8,000,000 CMBS 8,031,928 0.93 UK MORTGAGES CORP FDG DAC CHL1 A 0.0% 31/07/2070 4,977,876 RMBS 7,647,546 0.88 295,687,799 34.08

* Definition of Terms

'CLO' - Collateralised Loan Obligations

'CMBS' - Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

'RMBS'- Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

'SRT' - Significant Risk Transfer

BOARD MEMBERS

Biographical details of the Directors are as follows:

Bronwyn Curtis OBE - (Non-Executive Director and Chair)

Ms Curtis is a resident of the United Kingdom, an experienced chair, non-executive director and senior executive across banking, media, commodities and consulting, with global or European wide leadership responsibilities for 20 years at HSBC Bank plc, Bloomberg LP, Nomura International and Deutsche Bank Group. She is currently non-executive director at BH Macro Limited and a number of private companies. She is also a regular commentator in the media on markets and economics. Ms Curtis was appointed to the Board on 12 July 2022 and was appointed Chair on 14 October 2022.

Joanne Fintzen- (Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director)

Ms Fintzen is a resident of the United Kingdom, with extensive experience of the finance sector and the investment industry. She trained as a solicitor with Clifford Chance and worked in the banking, fixed income and securitisation areas. She joined Citigroup in 1999 providing legal coverage to an asset management division. She was subsequently appointed as European general counsel for Citigroup Alternative Investments where she was responsible for the provision of legal and structuring support for vehicles which invested $100bn in asset-backed securities as well as hedge funds investing in various different strategies in addition to private equity and venture capital funds. Ms Fintzen is currently non-executive director of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc. Ms Fintzen was appointed to the Board on 7 January 2019 and was appointed Senior Independent Director on 14 October 2022.

John de Garis- (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Mr de Garis is a resident of Guernsey with over 30 years of experience in investment management. He is managing director of Rocq Capital founded in July 2016 following the management buyout of Edmond de Rothschild (C.I.) Ltd. He joined Edmond de Rothschild in 2008 as Chief Investment Officer following 17 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management in London, where his last role was Head of European and Sterling Fixed Income. He began his career in the City of London in 1987 at Provident Mutual before joining MAP Fund Managers where he gained experience managing passive equity portfolios. He is a non-executive director of VinaCapital Investment Management Limited in Guernsey. Mr de Garis is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Certificate in Private Client Investment Advice and Management. Mr de Garis was appointed to the Board on 9 July 2021.

Paul Le Page (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee)

Paul Le Page is a resident of Guernsey and has over 25 years' experience in investment and risk management. He was formerly an executive director and senior portfolio manager of FRM Investment Management Limited, a subsidiary of the UK's largest listed alternatives manager, Man Group. In this capacity, he managed alternative funds and institutional client portfolios, worth in excess of $5bn and was a director of a number of group funds and structures. Prior to joining FRM, he was employed by Collins Stewart Asset Management (now Canaccord Genuity) where he was Head of Fund Research responsible for reviewing both traditional and alternative fund managers and managing the firm's alternative fund portfolios. He joined Collins Stewart in January 1999 where he completed his MBA in July 1999. Mr Le Page is currently the interim chair of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited, and a non-executive director of RTW Biotech Opportunities Limited and Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited. Mr Le Page was appointed to the Board on 16 March 2023.

John Le Poidevin - (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee)

Mr Le Poidevin is a resident of Guernsey and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was formerly an audit partner at BDO LLP in London where he developed an extensive breadth of experience and knowledge across a broad range of business sectors in the UK, European and global markets during over twenty years in practice, including in corporate governance, audit, risk management and financial reporting. Since 2013, he has acted as a non-executive director, including as audit committee chair, on the boards of several listed and private groups. Mr Le Poidevin is currently a non-executive director of BH Macro Limited, Super Group (SGHC) Limited, and a number of other private companies and investment funds. Mr Le Poidevin was appointed to the Board on 9 July 2021 and was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee on 14 October 2022.

STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company's assets are mainly comprised of ABS carrying exposure to risks related to the underlying assets, backing the security or the originator of the security. The Company's principal risks are therefore market or economic in nature.

The principal risks can be divided into the various areas as follows:

Investment Valuation and Market Risk

Liquidity Risk

Credit Risk and Investment Performance

Foreign Currency Risk

Transaction Risks - Settlement and Counterparty Credit Risks

Reinvestment Risk

Operational Risks

Accounting, Legal and Regulatory Risks

Cyber Security Risks

Geopolitical Risk and Economic Disruption

Climate Change Risk

The principal risks and uncertainties which have been identified above and the steps which are taken by the Board to mitigate them are disclosed in further detail within the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025. The Board and the Portfolio Manager do not consider these risks to have changed materially during the six months ended 30 September 2025 and these risks are considered to remain relevant for the remaining six months of the financial year.

The Board's process of identifying and responding to emerging risks is disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Going Concern

The Directors believe that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements in view of the Company's holdings in cash and cash equivalents and the liquidity of investments and the income deriving from those investments, meaning the Company has adequate financial resources and suitable management arrangements in place to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

The Company also exceeded its minimum dividend target of 6 pence per Ordinary Share per year, for the year ended 31 March 2025, meaning that as per the Company's Articles, a Continuation Vote is not required.

The Company's articles provide for a Realisation Opportunity pursuant to which Shareholders may elect, on a rolling basis, to realise some or all of their holdings of Ordinary Shares at each third Annual General Meeting, with the next Realisation Opportunity due to be in Autumn 2028. Details of the October 2025 realisation opportunity are disclosed in note 23.

The Company's continuing ability to meet its dividend target, along with the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, has been considered by the Directors, paying attention to the external geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, the increased risk of default due to elevated levels of inflation above target and levels of global interest rates. No material doubts in respect of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern have been identified.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, equity and profit or loss of the Company as required by DTR 4.2.4R.

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025 and their impact on the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place during the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period as included in note 14.

By order of the Board

Bronwyn CurtisJohn Le Poidevin

DirectorDirector

17 November 2025

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website, www.twentyfourincomefund.com , and for the preparation and dissemination of financial statements. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

Conclusion

We have been engaged by TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2025 of the Company, which comprises the condensed statement of financial position, the condensed statement of comprehensive income, the condensed statement of changes in equity, the condensed statement of cash flows and the related explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2025 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the DTR") of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("the UK FCA").

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (UK) 2410") issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Scope of review section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern, and the above conclusions are not a guarantee that the Company will continue in operation.

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU.

In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Our conclusion, including our conclusions relating to going concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the scope of review paragraph of this report.

The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement letter to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached.

Rachid Frihmat

For and on behalf of KPMG Audit Limited

Chartered Accountants

Guernsey

17 November 2025



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

For the period For the period from 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 from 01.04.24 to 30.09.24 Notes £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 39,438,096 39,333,165 Net foreign currency (losses)/gains 7 (15,913,969) 15,825,992 Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 28,439,076 5,636,331 Bank interest income 433,607 473,291 Total income 52,396,810 61,268,779 Operating expenses Portfolio management fees 14 (3,099,034) (2,631,614) Directors' fees 14 (154,625) (142,500) Administration and secretarial fees 15 (171,542) (193,658) Audit fees (78,653) (80,784) Custody fees 15 (41,850) (41,408) Broker fees (26,357) (25,312) AIFM management fees 15 (102,502) (120,349) Depositary fees 15 (38,591) (55,582) Legal and professional fees (62,377) (80,108) Listing fees (17,617) (12,161) Registration fees (23,620) (24,314) Realisation expenses (1,047,881) - Other expenses (118,978) (65,027) Total operating expenses (4,983,627) (3,472,817) Total operating profit 47,413,183 57,795,962 Finance costs on repurchase agreements 11 (316,380) (402,967) Total comprehensive income for the period* 47,096,803 57,392,995 Earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic & Diluted 3 0.0620 0.0767

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company's income and expenses are not affected by seasonality or cyclicity.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

* There was no other comprehensive income during the current and prior periods.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 30 September 2025

30.09.2025 31.03.2025 Notes £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Investments 8 859,758,258 835,130,603 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 17 1,051,008 3,009,311 Amounts due from brokers 1,761,573 3,514,887 Other receivables 9 8,244,726 8,108,910 Cash and cash equivalents 22,915,261 24,613,448 Total assets 893,730,826 874,377,159 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 17 60,440 106,387 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements 11 6,435,979 4,168,090 Amounts due to brokers 17,771,847 24,886,494 Share issue costs payable 45,325 - Other payables 10 1,848,660 1,429,667 Total liabilities 26,162,251 30,590,638 Net assets 867,568,575 843,786,521 Equity Share capital account 12 809,489,864 780,234,543 Retained earnings 58,078,711 63,551,978 Total equity 867,568,575 843,786,521 Ordinary Shares in issue 12 774,786,661 747,836,661 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (pence) 5 111.98 112.83

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 November 2025 and signed on its behalf by:

Bronwyn CurtisJohn Le Poidevin

DirectorDirector

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

Share capital Retained account earnings Total Note £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Balances at 1 April 2025 780,234,543 63,551,978 843,786,521 Issue of Ordinary Shares 12 30,216,795 - 30,216,795 Share issue costs 12 (347,492) - (347,492) Dividends paid 20 - (53,184,052) (53,184,052) Income equalisation on new issues 4 (613,982) 613,982 - Total comprehensive income for the period - 47,096,803 47,096,803 Balances at 30 September 2025 809,489,864 58,078,711 867,568,575 Share capital Retained account earnings Total Notes £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Balances at 1 April 2024 780,234,543 33,305,443 813,539,986 Dividends paid - (44,571,065) (44,571,065) Total comprehensive income for the period - 57,392,995 57,392,995 Balances at 30 September 2024 780,234,543 46,127,373 826,361,916

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

For the period For the period Notes from 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 from 01.04.24 to 30.09.24 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Total comprehensive income for the period 47,096,803 57,392,995 Less: Adjustments for non-cash transactions: Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (39,438,096) (39,333,165) Bank interest income (433,607) (473,291) Net gains on investments 8 (28,439,076) (5,636,331) Amortisation adjustment under effective interest rate method 8 (8,117,980) (3,315,054) Movement on unrealised losses/(gains) on forward currency contracts 7 1,912,355 (5,447,465) Exchange (gains)/losses on cash and cash equivalents (4,751) 39,653 Increase in other receivables (67,837) (106,828) Increase in other payables 418,993 335,379 Finance costs on repurchase agreements 316,380 402,967 Purchase of investments (161,835,848) (120,332,686) Sale of investments/principal repayments 168,403,916 130,134,340 Investment income received 39,361,942 38,372,304 Bank interest income received 441,783 473,291 Net cash generated from operating activities 19,614,977 52,506,109 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of Ordinary Shares 12 30,216,795 - Share issue costs (302,167) - Dividend paid 20 (53,184,052) (44,571,065) Finance costs paid 11 (286,651) (414,947) Increase/(decrease) in amounts payable under repurchase agreements, excluding finance cost liabilities 11 2,238,160 (76,439) Net cash used in financing activities (21,317,915) (45,062,451) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,702,938) 7,443,658 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 24,613,448 13,142,803 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents 4,751 (39,653) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 22,915,261 20,546,808

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.



NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025

1.General Information

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey, as a closed-ended investment company on 11 January 2013. The Company's shares ("Ordinary Shares", being the sole share class) were listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 March 2013.

Since 16 September 2022, the Company has been included on the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250 Index.

The Company's investment objective and policy is set out in the Summary Information.

The Portfolio Manager of the Company is TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (the "Portfolio Manager").

2.Material Accounting Policies

a) Statement of Compliance

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025 have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook of the United Kingdom's FCA and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and were in compliance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 and which received an unqualified Auditor's report.

b) Presentation of Information

In the current financial period, there have been no changes to the accounting policies from those applied in the most recent audited annual financial statements.

c) Significant Judgements and Estimates

There have been no changes to the significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions from those applied in the most recent audited annual financial statements.

d) Standards, Amendments and Interpretations Effective during the Period

At the reporting date of these Financial Statements, the following standards, interpretations and amendments were adopted for the period ended 30 September 2025 and the year ending 31 March 2026:

? Lack of Exchangeability (Amendments to IAS 21) (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025);

The directors of the Company (the "Directors" or the "Board") believe that the adoption of the above standards will not have a material impact on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2025 and for the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31 March 2026.

e) Standards, Amendments and Interpretations Issued but not yet Effective

The following standards, interpretations and amendments, which have not been applied in these Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements, were in issue but not yet effective:

? Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments (Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9) (applicable to periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026); and

? Presentation and Disclosures in Financial Statements (IFRS 18) (applicable to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027).

IFRS 18 will replace IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and the new standard introduces the following key new requirements:

Entities are required to classify all income and expenses into five categories in the statements of profit or loss, namely the operating, investing, financing, discontinued operations and income tax categories. Entities are also required to present a newly-defined operating profit subtotal. Entities' net profit will not change as a result of applying IFRS 18.

Management-defined performance measures ("MPMs") are disclosed in a single note in the financial statements.

Enhanced guidance is provided on how to group information in the financial statements.

In addition, all entities are required to use the operating profit subtotal as the starting point for the statement of cash flows when presenting operating cash flows under the indirect method.

The Directors are in the process of assessing the impact of the adoption of the above standards, which will be effective in future periods, on the financial statements of the Company, particularly with respect to the structure of the Company's statement of comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the additional disclosures required for MPMs. The Directors are also assessing the impact on how information is grouped in the financial statements, including for items currently labelled as 'other'.

3.Earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic & Diluted

The earnings per Ordinary Share - Basic is calculated by dividing a company's income or profit by the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share takes into account all potential dilution that would occur if convertible securities were exercised or options were converted to stocks.

As the Company has not issued options, only the Basic earnings per Ordinary Share has been calculated.

Basic earnings per Ordinary Share has been calculated based on the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares of 759,313,710 (30 September 2024: 747,836,661) and a net gain of £47,096,803 (30 September 2024: net gain of £57,392,995).

4.Income Equalisation on New Issues

In order to ensure there are no dilutive effects on earnings per Ordinary Share for current holders of Ordinary Shares when issuing new Ordinary Shares, earnings are calculated in respect of accrued income at the time of purchase and a transfer is made from share capital to income to reflect this. The transfer for the period is £613,982 (30 September 2024: £Nil).

5.Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

The net asset value ("NAV") of each Ordinary Share of £1.12 (31 March 2025: £1.13) is determined by dividing the value of the net assets of the Company attributed to the Ordinary Shares of £867,568,575 (31 March 2025: £843,786,521) by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at 30 September 2025 of 774,786,661 (31 March 2025: 747,836,661).

6. Taxation

The Company has been granted Exempt Status under the terms of The Income Tax (Exempt Bodies) (Guernsey) Ordinance, 1989 to income tax in Guernsey. Its liability for Guernsey taxation is limited to an annual fee of £1,600 (2024: £1,600).

7.Net Foreign Currency (Losses)/Gains

For the period For the period 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 01.04.24 to 30.09.24 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Movement on unrealised (loss)/gain on forward currency contracts (1,912,355) 5,447,465 Realised (loss)/gain on foreign currency contracts (14,001,643) 10,425,600 Movement on unrealised foreign currency (loss)/gain on receivables/payables (42,815) 87,163 Movement on unrealised foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) on interest receivable 42,844 (134,236) (15,913,969) 15,825,992

8.Investments

As at As at 30.09.25 31.03.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Opening book cost 836,177,782 815,142,981 Purchases at cost 154,721,201 335,051,214 Proceeds on sale/principal repayment (166,650,602) (339,772,031) Amortisation adjustment under effective interest rate method 8,117,980 11,383,217 Realised gains on sale/principal repayment 36,117,271 35,320,119 Realised losses on sale/principal repayment (17,910,609) (20,947,718) Closing book cost 850,573,023 836,177,782 Unrealised gains on investments 22,410,479 17,810,726 Unrealised losses on investments (13,225,244) (18,857,905) Fair value 859,758,258 835,130,603 For the period For the period 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 01.04.24 to 30.09.24 £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Realised gains on sales/principal repayment 36,117,271 18,306,551 Realised losses on sales/principal repayment (17,910,609) (76,273,069) Increase in unrealised gains 4,599,753 65,680,800 Decrease/(increase) in unrealised losses 5,632,661 (2,077,951) Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 28,439,076 5,636,331

9.Other Receivables

As at As at 30.09.25 31.03.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Coupon interest receivable 8,010,488 7,934,333 Bank interest receivable 98,962 107,138 Prepaid expenses 135,276 67,439 8,244,726 8,108,910

There are no material expected credit losses for coupon interest receivable as at 30 September 2025.

10.Other Payables

As at As at 30.09.25 31.03.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Portfolio management fees payable 530,604 1,042,116 Custody fees payable - 21,319 Administration and secretarial fees payable 76,402 96,697 Audit fees payable 73,193 156,000 AIFM fees payable 11,383 30,527 Depositary fees payable 2,137 27,771 Realisation expenses payable 1,047,881 - General expenses payable 107,060 55,237 1,848,660 1,429,667

A summary of the expected payment dates of payables can be found in the 'Liquidity Risk' section of note 17.

11.Amounts Payable Under Repurchase Agreements

The Company, as part of its investment strategy, may enter into repurchase agreements. A repurchase agreement is a short-term loan where both parties agree to the sale and future repurchase of assets within a specified contract period. Repurchase agreements may be entered into in respect of securities owned by the Company which are sold to and repurchased from counterparties on contractually agreed dates and the cash generated from this arrangement can be used to purchase new securities, effectively creating leverage. The Company still benefits from any income received, attributable to the security.

Under the Company's Global Master Repurchase Agreement, it may from time to time enter into transactions with a buyer or seller, pursuant to the terms and conditions as governed by the agreement.

Finance costs on repurchase agreements have been presented separately from interest income. Finance costs on repurchase agreements amounted to £316,380 (30 September 2024: £402,967). As at 30 September 2025, finance cost liabilities on open Repurchase Agreements amounted to £37,419 (31 March 2025: £7,690).

At the end of the period, amounts repayable under open Repurchase Agreements were £6,435,979 (31 March 2025: £4,168,090). Two securities were designated as collateral against the Repurchase Agreements (31 March 2025: one security), with a total fair value of £8,659,186 (31 March 2025: £5,153,055), all of which were investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities. The total exposure was -0.74% (31 March 2025: -0.49%) of the Company's NAV. The contracts were across two counterparties and were all rolling agreements with a maturity of 3 months.

The changes in amounts payable under repurchase agreements are disclosed below:

For the period For the year 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 01.04.24 to 31.03.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Amounts payable under Repurchase Agreements Opening balance, excluding finance cost liabilities 4,160,400 14,041,222 Agreements entered during the period/year 36,677,657 36,311,829 Repaid/maturities during the period/year (34,439,497) (46,192,651) Closing balance, excluding finance cost liabilities 6,398,560 4,160,400 Finance cost liabilities Opening balance 7,690 49,285 Charged during the period/year 316,380 621,982 Repayments during the period/year (286,651) (663,577) Closing balance 37,419 7,690

12.Share Capital

a) Authorised Share Capital

Unlimited number of Ordinary Shares at no par value.

b) Issued Share Capital

For the period For the year 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 01.04.24 to 31.03.25 £ £ (Unaudited) (Audited) Ordinary Shares Share Capital at the beginning of the period/year 780,234,543 780,234,543 Issue of Ordinary Shares 30,216,795 - Share issue costs (347,492) - Income equalisation on new issues (613,982) - Total Share Capital at the end of the period/year 809,489,864 780,234,543

For the period For the year 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 01.04.24 to 31.03.25 Number of Ordinary Shares Number of Ordinary Shares (Unaudited) (Audited) Ordinary Shares Shares at the beginning of the period/year 747,836,661 747,836,661 Issue of Ordinary Shares 26,950,000 - Total Shares in issue at the end of the period/year 774,786,661 747,836,661

The Share Capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of Ordinary Shares at no par value which, upon issue, the Directors may designate as: Ordinary Shares; realisation shares, being the Ordinary Shares of Shareholders who have elected to realise their investment in the Company during a Realisation Opportunity ("Realisation Shares"); or such other class as the Board shall determine and denominated in such currencies as shall be determined at the discretion of the Board.

As at 30 September 2025, one share class has been issued, being the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

During the period, the Company issued 26,950,000 new Ordinary Shares (31 March 2025: none) under its blocklisting facility, increasing the Company's issued share capital to 774,786,661 Ordinary Shares.

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the period ended 30 September 2025 or during the year ended 31 March 2025. No shares were cancelled during either period/year.

No shares were held in Treasury or sold from Treasury during the period ended 30 September 2025 or during the year ended 31 March 2025.

The Ordinary Shares carry the following rights:

i) The Ordinary Shares carry the right to receive all income of the Company attributable to the Ordinary Shares.

ii) The Shareholders present in person or by proxy or present by a duly authorised representative at a general meeting has, on a show of hands, one vote and, on a poll, one vote for each Share held.

iii) 56 days before the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") date of the Company in each third year (the "Reorganisation Date"), the Shareholders are entitled to serve a written notice (a "Realisation Election") requesting that all or a part of the Ordinary Shares held by them be redesignated to Realisation Shares, subject to the aggregate NAV of the Ordinary Shares held by shareholders who do not submit Realisation Elections in respect of those Ordinary Shares ("Continuing Ordinary Shares") on the last business day before the Reorganisation Date being not less than £100 million. A Realisation Election, once given is irrevocable unless the Board agrees otherwise. If one or more Realisation Elections be duly made and the aggregate NAV of the Continuing Ordinary Shares on the last business day before the Reorganisation Date is less than £100 million, the Realisation will not take place. Shareholders do not have a right to have their shares redeemed and shares are redeemable at the discretion of the Board. The most recent Realisation Election took place in October 2025, details of which can be found in note 23. The next Realisation Opportunity is due to occur at the end of the next three-year term, at the date of the AGM in Autumn 2028.

The Company has the right to issue and purchase up to 14.99% of the total number of its own shares at £0.01 each, to be classed as Treasury Shares and may cancel those Shares or hold any such Shares as Treasury Shares, provided that the number of Ordinary Shares held as Treasury Shares shall not at any time exceed 10% of the total number of Ordinary Shares of that class in issue at that time or such amount as provided in The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

The Company has the right to re-issue Treasury Shares at a later date.

Shares held in Treasury are excluded from calculations when determining earnings per Ordinary Share or NAV per Ordinary Share, as detailed in notes 3 and 5, respectively.

13.Analysis of Financial Assets and Liabilities by Measurement Basis

Assets at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total £ £ £ 30 September 2025 Financial Assets as per Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: - Investments 859,758,258 - 859,758,258 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 1,051,008 - 1,051,008 Amounts due from brokers - 1,761,573 1,761,573 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - 8,109,450 8,109,450 Cash and cash equivalents - 22,915,261 22,915,261 860,809,266 32,786,284 893,595,550 Liabilities at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total 30 September 2025 £ £ £ Financial Liabilities as per Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 60,440 - 60,440 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements - 6,435,979 6,435,979 Amounts due to brokers - 17,771,847 17,771,847 Share issue costs payable - 45,325 45,325 Other payables - 1,848,660 1,848,660 60,440 26,101,811 26,162,251

Assets at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total £ £ £ 31 March 2025 Financial Assets as per Statement of Financial Position (Audited) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: - Investments 835,130,603 - 835,130,603 - Derivative assets: Forward currency contracts 3,009,311 - 3,009,311 Amounts due from brokers - 3,514,887 3,514,887 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - 8,041,471 8,041,471 Cash and cash equivalents - 24,613,448 24,613,448 838,139,914 36,169,806 874,309,720 Liabilities at fair value through Amortised profit or loss cost Total 31 March 2025 £ £ £ Financial Liabilities as per Statement of Financial Position (Audited) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: - Derivative liabilities: Forward currency contracts 106,387 - 106,387 Amounts payable under repurchase agreements - 4,168,090 4,168,090 Amounts due to brokers - 24,886,494 24,886,494 Other payables - 1,429,667 1,429,667 106,387 30,484,251 30,590,638

14.Related Parties

a) Directors' Remuneration & Expenses

The Directors of the Company are remunerated for their services at such a rate as the Directors determine, subject to an upper limit of aggregate director fees of £400,000 per annum.

Effective 1 April 2025, following a review of external market data, levels of inflation and the time and responsibilities expected of directors in future years, the annual fees were increased to £80,750 for the Chair of the Board, £65,000 for the Audit Committee Chair, £54,500 for the Senior Independent Director, the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee, and £52,400 for all other Directors.

During the period ended 30 September 2025, directors' fees of £154,625 (30 September 2024: £142,500) were charged to the Company, of which £Nil (31 March 2025: £Nil) remained payable at the end of the period.

b) Portfolio Manager

The portfolio management fee is payable to the Portfolio Manager, monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.75% per annum of the lower of NAV, which is calculated weekly on each valuation day, or market capitalisation of each class of shares. Total portfolio management fees for the period amounted to £3,099,034 (30 September 2024: £2,631,614) of which £530,604 (31 March 2025: £1,042,116) is due and payable at the period end. The Portfolio Management Agreement dated 29 May 2014, as amended, remains in force until determined by the Company or the Portfolio Manager giving the other party not less than twelve months' notice in writing. Under certain circumstances, the Company or the Portfolio Manager is entitled to immediately terminate the agreement in writing.

The Portfolio Manager is also entitled to a commission of 0.15% of the aggregate gross offering proceeds plus any applicable VAT in relation to any issue of new Shares, following admission, in consideration of marketing services that it provides to the Company. During the period, the Portfolio Manager received £45,325 (30 September 2024: £Nil) in commission.

c) Shares Held by Related Parties

As at 30 September 2025, Directors of the Company held the following shares beneficially:

30.09.25 31.03.25 Number of

Ordinary Shares Number of

Ordinary Shares Bronwyn Curtis 114,154 114,154 John Le Poidevin 354,800 354,800 John de Garis 39,753 39,753 Joanne Fintzen 86,260 86,260 Paul Le Page 49,457 49,457

Subsequent to period end on 24 October 2025, the following directors were allocated Ordinary Shares as part of the Placing programme, made available on the market as part of the Realisation Opportunity (alongside and on the same terms as other investors as detailed in note 23):

Bronwyn Curtis - 24,830 Ordinary Shares;

Joanne Fintzen - 45,248 Ordinary Shares; and

John Le Poidevin - 150,000 Ordinary Shares.

As at 30 September 2025, the Portfolio Manager held 40,446,948 Ordinary Shares (31 March 2025: 40,446,948 Ordinary Shares), which is 5.22% (31 March 2025: 5.41%) of the Issued Share Capital. Partners and employees of the Portfolio Manager held 5,377,796 Ordinary Shares (31 March 2025: 5,594,917 Ordinary Shares), which is 0.69% (31 March 2025: 0.75%) of the Issued Share Capital.

The Portfolio Manager, partner and employee amounts therefore exclude shares held under any long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"), issued by the Portfolio Manager, which has not yet vested. Ordinary Shares that are held in employee and partner LTIPs total 627,664 (31 March 2025: 461,499), which is 0.08% (31 March 2025: 0.06%) of the Issued Share Capital.

Any shares purchased by Directors, the Portfolio Manager and employees of the Portfolio Manager are carried out in their capacity as Shareholders. No shares are offered or awarded to any Related Parties as remuneration.

15.Material Agreements

a) Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "AIFM") is Waystone Management (IE) Limited ("Waystone"). In consideration for the services provided by the AIFM under the AIFM Agreement, Waystone is entitled to receive from the Company a minimum fee of £65,000 per annum and fees payable monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.03% of the Net Assets below £250 million, 0.025% of the Net Assets between £250 million and £500 million, 0.02% on Net Assets between £500 million and £1 billion and 0.015% on Net Assets in excess of £1 billion.

During the period ended 30 September 2025, AIFM fees of £102,502 (30 September 2024: £120,349) were charged to the Company, of which £11,383 (31 March 2025: £30,527) remained payable at the end of the period.

b) Administrator and Secretary

Effective 1 April 2025, administration fees are payable to Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.055% of the NAV of the Company below £100 million, 0.04% on Net Assets between £100 million and £200 million and 0.035% on Net Assets in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum £65,000 per annum for the year to 31 March 2026, and £75,000 per annum thereafter. Prior to this, administration fees were payable at a rate of 0.06% per annum of the NAV of the Company below £100 million, 0.05% per annum on NAV between £100 million and £200 million and 0.04% per annum on NAV in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum £75,000 per annum. In addition, an annual fee of £25,000 is charged for corporate governance and company secretarial services. Total administration and secretarial fees for the period amounted to £171,542 (30 September 2024: £193,658) of which £76,402 (31 March 2025: £96,697) was due and payable at end of the period.

c) Depositary

Effective 1 April 2025, depositary fees are payable to Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited, monthly in arrears, at a rate of 0.0175% of the NAV of the Company up to £100 million, 0.0150% on Net Assets between £100 million and £200 million and 0.01% on Net Assets in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum £25,000 each period, reduced to £15,000 for the year to 31 March 2026. Prior to this, depositary fees were payable at a rate of 0.0175% per annum of the NAV of the Company up to £100 million, 0.0150% per annum on NAV between £100 million and £200 million and 0.0125% per annum on NAV in excess of £200 million as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum £25,000 per annum. Total depositary fees and charges for the period amounted to £38,591 (30 September 2024: £55,582), of which £2,137 (31 March 2025: £27,771) was due and payable at the end of the period.

The Depositary is also entitled to a global custody fee of a minimum of £8,500 per annum plus transaction fees. Total global custody fees and charges for the period amounted to £41,850 (30 September 2024: £41,408) of which £2,599 was prepaid (31 March 2025: £21,319 due and payable) at the end of the period.

16.Interests in Unconsolidated Structured Entities

IFRS 12 defines a structured entity as an entity that has been designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity, such as when any voting rights relate to the administrative tasks only and the relevant activities are directed by means of contractual agreements.

A structured entity often has some of the following features or attributes:

i) restricted activities,

ii) a narrow and well-defined objective, and

iii) financing in the form of multiple instruments that create concentrations of credit or other risks.

The Company holds various investments in ABS. The fair value of the ABS is recorded in the "Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Investments" line in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position. The Company's maximum exposure to loss from these investments is equal to their total fair value. Once the Company has disposed of its holding in any of these investments, the Company ceases to be exposed to any risk from that investment. The Company has not provided, and would not be required to provide, any financial support to these investees. The investments are non-recourse.

Below is a summary of the Company's holdings in unconsolidated structured entities as at 30 September 2025 and 31 March 2025:

As at 31 March 2025 Number of investments Range of Nominal Average Nominal Carrying Value % of Company's NAV (Audited) £ million £ million £ million Asset-Backed Securities*: Auto Loans 11 5 - 85 29 27 3.1% CLO 123 8 - 275 23 387 44.6% CMBS 2 15 - 32 24 11 1.3% Consumer ABS 7 11 - 70 39 30 3.5% CRE ABS 5 8 - 17 12 21 2.4% Credit Cards 3 9 - 18 14 9 1.1% RMBS 53 1 - 85 17 327 37.7% SRT 6 87 - 1,263 359 48 5.5% 210 860

As at 31 March 2025 Number of investments Range of Nominal Average Nominal Carrying Value % of Company's NAV (Audited) £ million £ million £ million Asset-Backed Securities*: Auto Loans 11 5 - 58 27 26 3.1% CLO 116 8 - 123 18 334 39.6% CMBS 5 15 - 65 35 26 3.1% Consumer ABS 7 11 - 45 27 17 2.1% CRE ABS 5 8 - 17 12 21 2.5% Credit Cards 3 9 - 18 14 9 1.1% RMBS 53 2 - 750 51 349 41.3% SRT 6 87 - 1,263 359 53 6.3% 206 835

*Definition of Terms

"CLO" - Collateralised Loan Obligations

"CMBS" - Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

"CRE" - Commercial Real Estate

"RMBS" - Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

"SRT" - Significant Risk Transfer

17. Financial Risk Management

The Company's objective in managing risk is the creation and protection of Shareholder value. Risk is inherent in the Company's activities, but it is managed through an ongoing process of identification, measurement and monitoring.

The Company's financial instruments include investments classified at fair value through profit or loss, cash and cash equivalents, derivative liabilities and amounts payable under repurchase agreements. The main risks arising from the Company's financial instruments are market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The techniques and instruments utilised for the purposes of efficient portfolio management are those which are reasonably believed by the Board to be economically appropriate to the efficient management of the Company.

Market Risk

Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes currency risk, interest rate risk, reinvestment risk and price risk. The Company's strategy on the management of market risk is driven by the Company's investment objective of generating attractive risk adjusted returns principally through investment in ABS.

The underlying investments comprised in the portfolio are subject to market risk. The Company is therefore at risk that market events may affect performance and in particular may affect the value of the Company's investments. Market risk involves changes in market prices or rates, including interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, economic uncertainty, changes in law, national and international political circumstances.

(i) Price Risk

The price of an ABS can be affected by a number of factors, including: (i) changes in the market's perception of the underlying assets backing the security; (ii) economic and political factors such as interest rates, levels of unemployment and taxation which can have an impact on arrears, foreclosures and losses incurred with respect to the pool of assets backing the security; (iii) changes in the market's perception of the adequacy of credit support built into the security's structure to protect against losses caused by arrears and foreclosures; (iv) changes in the perceived creditworthiness of the originator of the security or any other third parties to the transaction; (v) the speed at which mortgages or loans within the pool are repaid by the underlying borrowers (whether voluntary or due to arrears or foreclosures).

The Company's policy also stipulates that no more than 10% of the portfolio value can be exposed to any single ABS or issuer of ABS.

(ii) Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk arises from the possibility that changes in interest rates will affect the fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.

The following tables summarise the Company's exposure to interest rate risk:

Floating rate Fixed rate Non-interest bearing Total £ £ £ £ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at 30 September 2025 Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss 859,758,258 - - 859,758,258 Derivative assets - - 1,051,008 1,051,008 Amounts due from brokers - - 1,761,573 1,761,573 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - - 8,109,450 8,109,450 Cash and cash equivalents 22,915,261 - - 22,915,261 Repurchase agreements - (6,435,979) - (6,435,979) Amounts due to brokers - - (17,771,847) (17,771,847) Share issue costs payable - - (45,325) (45,325) Other payables - - (1,848,660) (1,848,660) Derivative liabilities - - (60,440) (60,440) Net assets/(liabilities) 882,673,519 (6,435,979) (8,804,241) 867,433,299

Floating rate Fixed rate Non-interest bearing Total £ £ £ £ (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) As at 31 March 2025 Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss 835,130,603 - - 835,130,603 Derivative assets - - 3,009,311 3,009,311 Amounts due from brokers - - 3,514,887 3,514,887 Other receivables (excluding prepayments) - - 8,041,471 8,041,471 Cash and cash equivalents 24,613,448 - - 24,613,448 Repurchase agreements - (4,168,090) - (4,168,090) Amounts due to brokers - - (24,886,494) (24,886,494) Other payables - - (1,429,667) (1,429,667) Derivative liabilities - - (106,387) (106,387) Net assets/(liabilities) 859,744,051 (4,168,090) (11,856,879) 843,719,082

If interest rates were to increase or decrease by 2.5%, with all other variables held constant, the expected effect of the returns from floating rate net assets would be a gain or loss of £22,066,838, respectively (31 March 2025: gain or loss of £21,493,601).

The Company only holds floating rate financial assets and when short-term interest rates increase, the interest rate on a floating rate will increase. The time to re-fix interest rates ranges from 1 month to a maximum of 6 months and therefore the Company has minimal interest rate risk. However, the Company may choose to utilise appropriate strategies to achieve a desired level of interest rate exposure (the Company is permitted to use, for example, interest rate swaps to accomplish this). The value of ABS may be affected by interest rate movements. Interest receivable on bank deposits or payable on bank overdraft positions will be affected by fluctuations in interest rates; however, the underlying cash positions will not be affected. Please see note 11 for details of the amounts payable under repurchase agreements.

The Company's continuing position in relation to interest rate risk is monitored on a weekly basis by the Portfolio Manager as part of its review of the weekly NAV calculations prepared by the Administrator of the Company.

(iii) Foreign Currency Risk

Foreign currency risk is the risk that the value of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company invests predominantly in non-Sterling assets while its Shares are denominated in Sterling, and its expenses are incurred in Sterling. Therefore, the Condensed Statement of Financial Position may be significantly affected by movements in the exchange rate between foreign currencies and Sterling. The Company manages the exposure to currency movements by using spot and forward foreign exchange contracts, rolling forward on a periodic basis.

Contract

values Outstanding contracts Mark-to-market equivalent Unrealised gains/(losses) 30.09.2025 30.09.2025 30.09.2025 30.09.2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) One Danish Krone forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 23 October 2025 52,399,058 kr. £6,146,601 £6,134,362 £12,239 Two Euro forward foreign currency contracts totalling: Settlement date 23 October 2025 €576,074,928 £504,359,981 £503,322,130 £1,037,851 Contract to close out 1 October 2025 Euro foreign currency contract €2,054,815 £1,794,349 £1,793,431 £918 One Euro forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 23 October 2025 €20,167,980 £17,615,177 £17,620,955 (£5,778) One US Dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 23 October 2025 $22,877,335 £16,938,144 £16,991,593 (£53,449) One Euro forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 23 October 2025 (€2,054,815) (£1,796,525) (£1,795,312) (£1,213) £990,568

Contract Outstanding contracts Mark-to-market equivalent Unrealised gains/(losses) values 31.03.2025 31.03.2025 31.03.2025 31.03.2025 (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) One Danish Krone forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 16 April 2025 84,767,674 kr. £9,578,688 £9,515,877 £62,811 Four Euro forward foreign currency contracts totalling: Settlement date 16 April 2025 €544,871,398 £459,234,834 £456,299,561 £2,935,273 One US Dollar forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 16 April 2025 $23,845,679 £18,378,158 £18,474,778 (£96,620) One Euro forward foreign currency contract: Settlement date 16 April 2025 (€6,097,056) (£5,104,486) (£5,105,946) £1,460 £2,902,924

Contract values represent the contract's notional value. Outstanding contracts are the contract's notional values, translated at the contracted foreign exchange rate from foreign currencies to Sterling, or from Sterling to foreign currencies.

As at 30 September 2025 and as at 31 March 2025, the Company held the following assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies:

As at As at 30.09.2025 31.03.2025 £ £ Danish Krone (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 5,521,045 6,521,469 Cash and cash equivalents 803,803 879,985 Other receivables 96,544 112,604 Open forward currency contracts (6,134,362) (9,515,877) 287,030 (2,001,819)

As at As at 30.09.2025 31.03.2025 £ £ Euro (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 526,374,392 460,935,918 Cash and cash equivalents 8,356,944 5,099,229 Other receivables 8,112,692 6,222,255 Amounts due to brokers (17,771,847) (24,399,172) Open forward currency contracts (519,147,773) (451,193,615) Close out forward currency contract (1,793,432) - 4,130,976 (3,335,385) As at As at 30.09.2025 31.03.2025 £ £ US Dollar (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets/(Liabilities): Investments 17,125,076 18,633,464 Cash and cash equivalents 718,632 646,571 Other receivables 254,582 262,342 Open forward currency contracts (16,991,593) (18,474,778) 1,106,697 1,067,599

The tables below summarise the sensitivity of the Company's assets and liabilities to changes in foreign exchange movements between foreign currencies and Sterling at 30 September 2025 and 31 March 2025. The analysis is based on the assumption that the relevant foreign exchange rate increased/decreased by the percentage disclosed in the table, with all other variables held constant. This represents management's best estimate of a reasonable possible shift in the foreign exchange rates, having regard to historical volatility of those rates.

As at As at 30.09.2025 31.03.2025 £ £ Impact on Statement of Comprehensive Income and Statement of Changes in Equity in response to a: (Unaudited) (Audited) - 20% increase in Danish Krone (41,524) 339,684 - 20% decrease in Danish Krone 81,230 (491,384)